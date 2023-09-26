Windows 11 update featuring AI Copilot and Cocreator rolling out

Microsoft has released the latest major update to the Windows 11 desktop operating system, which includes the AI-powered Copilot productivity assistant.

The software giant calls the 22H2 (aka Moment 4) update ‘the most personal Windows 11 experience’ with AI features designed to save users time, and make every day tasks faster and easier.

Top of the bill is Copilot, which can help users summarise a webpage, compose emails or simplify settings changes and device connection in Windows 11. Once the update is installed, Copilot can be launched with the Win + Keyboard shortcut or clicking the icon on the taskbar

“Whether you need help with summarising a web page, composing an email to your daughter’s new teacher, changing your settings to dark mode or generating an image for that unique idea in your head, Copilot in Windows can assist you,” Microsoft says in a blog post.

“Need to enable Bluetooth or connect a new pair of headphones? Copilot can help. Not sure of the best way to capture a screenshot? Ask Copilot to do it for you. Copilot in Windows can change the way you use your PC and inspire you to try new things that you may not have thought of before. It is where productivity and creativity meet.”

Elsewhere in the update, one of the oldest and most beloved Windows apps – Microsoft Paint – is getting a massive boost. Again, it’s largely thanks to artificial intelligence.

You’ll be able to deploy layers and remove backgrounds from images in Paint, for starters. There’s also a new Cocreator feature coming to Windows Insiders and rolling out to all users in the weeks to come.

“Cocreator unleashes your creativity by simply inputting a text prompt, selecting a style and generating a unique image. You can then use the array of other tools in Paint to further refine your creation, whether it’s adding layers or drawing on top,” Microsoft adds.

The AI influence continues. Clipchamp simples video editing by using AI to ask users a few questions about the video they’d like to create and offer recommended scenes, suggested edits, and even a narrative.

The Snipping screen grab and screen recording tool which adds the ability to capture audio from a microphone. It’s also becoming easier to scan and copy text from another source and integrate it into Word or Powerpoint, for instance.