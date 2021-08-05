Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Windows 11 ‘Focus Sessions’ is a Spotify-charged, get stuff done tool

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft isn’t done with announcing new Windows 11 features, with the software-maker today teasing a new Focus Sessions productivity tool.

Focus Sessions will live within the Clock app and will encourage users to set a timer, for say half an hour, to work solely on an item in their To Do list.

The feature also offers Spotify integration, enabling Windows 11 users to select a playlist to accompany their get-stuff-done session. Users can customise the timer and whether they’d like a break or not.

Once the session begins, users will see time remaining and when their next break might be. There’s also opportunities to track daily progress, focus minutes and streaks. It might just give some Windows users the added motivation to just settle into a task and get it done.

It was teased in a tweet from Windows’ chief product office Panos Panay, who promised the feature would be “game changing” for users when Windows 11 begins rolling out later this year.

Microsoft’s army of Windows Insiders currently beta testing the new software can expect the feature to arrive within a preview build soon.

Those still on the hunt for hints of features Microsoft hasn’t yet announced should probably pay close attention to Panay’s Twitter account. Earlier this week he detailed a new ‘Snipping’ tool, which you can see below.

Windows 11 continues to shape up spectacularly, with the previews now hitting the beta channel. There’s a brand new macOS-esque design, underpinned by a central taskbar, along with an all-new Microsoft Store, revamped widget experience, faster boot times and Microsoft Teams Chat integration. Even users of some of the best laptops can also expect battery life boosts thanks to more efficient apps.

Judging by the regular feature drops, Microsoft still has plenty up its sleeve we’re yet to see visualised.

Are you excited for Windows 11? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
