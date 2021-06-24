Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Can my PC run Windows 11? Minimum specs for new OS update confirmed

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Microsoft has confirmed the new recommended minimum specs for the forthcoming Windows 11 operating system, giving PC users an idea of whether their current machine can support the update.

The free Windows 11 update – coming later this year and free for eligible Windows 10 machines – won’t ask too much of desktop or laptop machines running the current operating system.

Microsoft has published the minimum specs required for the update, which can be seen below. The long and short of it is a 64-bit processor with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It’s great news for those not quite ready to buy a new Windows PC in order to access the dramatically revamped operating system. Here’s the lowdown from the horse’s mouth.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a Chip (SoC)
Memory: 4 GB RAM
Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x
Display: Above 9″ with HD Resolution (720p)
Internet connection: Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home

Microsoft also says the PC Health Check app will enable PC users to perform a check to ensure their machine can handle the update. That app can be downloaded here.

The Windows 11 operating system enjoyed a spectacular debut during the live stream on June 24. You can get a run down of the new Start menu, taskbar, widgets, snap tools, Android apps, app store and gaming features in our Windows 11 hub.

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Athome Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Best student laptop: Top 10 student notebooks and convertibles

Best student laptop: Top 10 student notebooks and convertibles

Athome Ryan Jones 3 months ago
Surface Neo: Release date, price, specs and design

Surface Neo: Release date, price, specs and design

hub Adam Speight 11 months ago

The company hasn’t confirmed whether or Windows 7 machines will be eligible for the free upgrade or whether there’ll be a charge involved. There’s usually loopholes most users can exploit one way or another anyway.

Are you impressed by Microsoft’s offering? Will Windows 11 have you switching from Mac to PC? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.