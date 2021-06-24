Can my PC run Windows 11? Minimum specs for new OS update confirmed

Microsoft has confirmed the new recommended minimum specs for the forthcoming Windows 11 operating system, giving PC users an idea of whether their current machine can support the update.

The free Windows 11 update – coming later this year and free for eligible Windows 10 machines – won’t ask too much of desktop or laptop machines running the current operating system.

Microsoft has published the minimum specs required for the update, which can be seen below. The long and short of it is a 64-bit processor with just 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It’s great news for those not quite ready to buy a new Windows PC in order to access the dramatically revamped operating system. Here’s the lowdown from the horse’s mouth.

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or system on a Chip (SoC)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0 Graphics card: DirectX 12 compatible graphics / WDDM 2.x

Display: Above 9″ with HD Resolution (720p)

Internet connection: Microsoft account and internet connectivity required for setup for Windows 11 Home

Microsoft also says the PC Health Check app will enable PC users to perform a check to ensure their machine can handle the update. That app can be downloaded here.

The Windows 11 operating system enjoyed a spectacular debut during the live stream on June 24. You can get a run down of the new Start menu, taskbar, widgets, snap tools, Android apps, app store and gaming features in our Windows 11 hub.

The company hasn’t confirmed whether or Windows 7 machines will be eligible for the free upgrade or whether there’ll be a charge involved. There’s usually loopholes most users can exploit one way or another anyway.

