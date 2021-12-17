Windows 11 Control Panel is losing control of more settings

Microsoft is continuing to downsize the Control Panel menu in Windows 11 as it migrates more of those key settings to the actual Settings app.

The Control Panel, which has been around since Windows 1.0, has long managed things like network settings, printers, user accounts, program settings and security.

After robbing some of the functionality from the Control Panel upon the launch of Windows 11, the latest preview version for the software sees the Control Panel relinquish even more controls for the best laptops.

The Verge points out the advanced network settings have moved to its own page within the Settings app, while Microsoft also says that other settings have been redirected from the Control Panel. Here are the release notes for Windows 11 Preview Build 11 22509, which arrived earlier this month (via Windows Central).

We have moved the advanced sharing settings (such as Network discovery, File and printer sharing, and public folder sharing) to a new page in Settings app under Advanced Network Settings.

We’ve made some updates to the device specific pages under Printers & Scanners in Settings to show more information about your printer or scanner directly in Settings when available.

Some of the entry points for network and devices settings in Control Panel will now redirect to the corresponding pages in Settings.

The Control Panel had remained largely unchanged in Windows since its inception more than 30 years ago, helping users handle some of the nuts and bolts of managing their PC, its programs and accessories.

Some changes were introduced within Windows 8, but as today’s report points out, Windows 11 has been about modernising the PC platform and this is just another step.

