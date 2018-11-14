New Windows 10 light mode arrives to counter the dark side

Microsoft is promising an improved light mode is on the way to Windows 10, to counter the system’s much-loved dark mode.

The system-wide light theme, which surprisingly isn’t just Windows 10 with the dark mode turned off, sits in the latest Windows 10 Insider build (18282).

It unifies lighter-coloured menus like the Star Menu, taskbar and notifications which have always had a darker appearance within Windows 10 until now.

Interestingly, the preview build gives Windows 10 Insiders the option to run certain apps in dark mode and others in light mode. In a blog post on Wednesday, Microsoft explained the difference between the new and old light modes.

Brandon LeBlanc and Dona Sarkar write: “Ever since we introduced the ability to choose between light and dark in Windows 10, we’ve heard feedback asking for a truer separation between the two options.

“When you select Light under Settings > Personalization > Colors, the expectation is that the system color would be lighter too. And it didn’t do that before – the taskbar and many other things stayed dark. Now, if you choose Light under Settings > Personalization > Colors, all system UI will now be light. This includes the taskbar, Start menu, Action Center, touch keyboard, and more.”

Microsoft has also adding a new default Windows Light wallpaper to proceedings to ensure a little more consistency throughout the OS.

The new Insider build comes following a tough few weeks for the Windows 10 team. Microsoft was forced to pull the October 2018 update following reports of mass data loss from a small segment of the user base. The company recommenced the rollout this week after a month of intense beta testing found no more data loss issues.

Are you a dark mode connoisseur or do you prefer an OS theme that threatens to burn out your retinas every time you open your laptop lid at night? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.