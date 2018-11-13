Microsoft recommences Windows 10 October update release… in mid-November

The Windows 10 October 2018 update is finally rolling out to users, following a number of issues, which forced Microsoft to pull it last month.

The re-release has started to appear within Windows Update for a small number of users, ahead of a wider rollout in the coming weeks.

It comes after Microsoft curbed its availability more than a month ago, amid widespread users reports of mass data loss following installation. Later in October, Microsoft acknowledged an issue with the handling of compressed (.zip) files that also let to missing data.

Now, following a month of extensive beta testing, it appears that Microsoft has revolved all issues and the October 2018 update is rolling out for real this time, albeit in mid-November. Microsoft is remaining somewhat cautious moving forward, as evidenced by the slow release schedule.

Related: Best desktop PC

In a blog post, John Cable, Microsoft’s director of program management for Windows servicing and delivery said there’s no more evidence data loss will be a problem.

He wrote: “In addition to extensive internal validation, we have taken time to closely monitor feedback and diagnostic data from our Windows Insiders and from the millions of devices on the Windows 10 October Update, and we have no further evidence of data loss.

“As with all Windows releases, we will continue to carefully study the results, feedback and diagnostic data before we begin offering the update in phases to more devices in the coming weeks and months.”

The issues were a major blow to Microsoft’s reputation, but the company is vowing to double down on quality moving forward.

Michael Fortin, Windows’ corporate VP added: “We are working on many fronts to ensure our customers have the best, most secure experience on Windows. While we do see positive trends, we also hear clearly the voices of our users who are facing frustrating issues, and we pledge to do more. We will up our effort to improve our ability to prevent issues and our ability to respond quickly and openly when issues do arise. We intend to leverage all the tools we have today and focus on new quality-focused innovation across product design, development, validation and delivery.”

Have you had any problems with the Windows 10 October update? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.