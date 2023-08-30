Why owning an iPhone 15 might be better for vegans

Apple may be planning to replace the leather case options for iPhone 15 models with a new material dubbed FineWoven, according to leaked images.

Following on from rumours Apple plans to ditch the old cow hide for the traditional protective accessories, images of the possible replacement have appeared online.

Save £70 on the iPad 9th Gen The Apple iPad 9th generation usually costs £369, but Amazon is currently selling it for £299. Amazon

Was £369

Now £299 View Deal

As 9to5Mac points out in its report, what could be clones of an official iPhone 15 Pro Max cases bearing a FineWoven branding, were tweeted out today. That tie-in with rumours Apple will offer a case with “a woven shell””

What this means, if anything, is anyone’s guess. It mightn’t even be a real thing. However, it has the hallmarks of something Apple would come-up with to add a little prestige to what is quite a mundane product. It also might be something to do with an improved ability to integrate with the MagSafe charging technology.

It could be a material that imitates leather or something else entirely. Either way it sounds like something that could be more palatable for iPhone users who’d like a nice-feeling, premium-looking iPhone case that isn’t crafted from a dead animal.

However, whether this new material would be more sustainable from a planetary perspective remains to be seen. Apple also offers completely non-biodegradable and harder-to-recycle silicone cases, as well as clear plastic cases.

Whatever Apple potentially has up its sleeve with FineWoven cases, we’re likely to hear about it during the September 12 event Apple confirmed earlier this week. The company is almost certain to upgrade the iPhone 15 range, as well as introducing the Apple Watch Series 9.