Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WHSP Ring removes anxiety from using voice assistants in public

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re self-conscious about speaking to voice assistants your phone in public, a new smart ring being showcased at CES 2024 might be the solution.

The VTouch WHSP Ring was announced in December but is now being showcased during the annual Las Vegas Expo.

TicWatch Pro 5 for just £229.99

TicWatch Pro 5 for just £229.99

Trusted Reviews’ Best Smartwatch of 2023 just plummeted down the same price it went for during last year’s Black Friday sale, making now the optimum time to nab it.

  • Amazon
  • Was £329.99
  • Now £229.99
View Deal

The idea is simple: The ring has a proximity sensor and a microphone. When you lift the ring to your mouth, the microphone is activated and you can whisper your voice commands. The microphone is specifically tuned to pick up whispers, so you can use it anywhere.

Of course, this isn’t just a simple and discreet way to use voice assistants and avoid social awkwardness, there’s a smart AI element compatible with ChatGPT for interactive chat and contextual awareness.

“WHSP Ring can be at the forefront of this screenless computing paradigm shift,” the company said in a recent press release.

“In contrast to many other AI assistant devices, WHSP Ring requires no trigger word. With integrated proximity sensors and AI speech recognition, the portable ring knows when the user speaks to it. Such benefits are critical when bridging the gap between CUI and real-life conversations.”

The proximity sensors within the ring measure the distance from your mouth so it can measure close range voices. There’s also a button on the ring that’ll allow you to discreetly play smartphone messages through a pair of connected earphones.

In the video above, the WHSP Ring is used to ask random questions about art, seek advice when you’re not feeling great, and control your smart home devices. It might be a nice way to power down the lights at night, for instance, without waking a sleeping partner.

The battery will get you through the day, and then some, while the carrying case will keep you going for up to nine days. You’ll be able to fund WHSP Ring as a Kickstarter project soon enough.

You might like…

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070: What’s new?

Nvidia RTX 4070 Super vs Nvidia RTX 4070: What’s new?

Adam Speight 2 hours ago
LG OLED C4 vs LG OLED C3: What’s new in 2024?

LG OLED C4 vs LG OLED C3: What’s new in 2024?

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro vs RedMagic 9 Pro: Which should you buy?

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro vs RedMagic 9 Pro: Which should you buy?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) vs Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024): A dual-screen duel

Asus Zenbook Duo (2024) vs Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (2024): A dual-screen duel

Adam Speight 5 hours ago
Honda announces stunning 0 Series EV prototypes

Honda announces stunning 0 Series EV prototypes

Jon Mundy 6 hours ago
LG OLED G4 vs LG OLED G3: Which premium OLED TV is worth buying?

LG OLED G4 vs LG OLED G3: Which premium OLED TV is worth buying?

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words