When will John Wick 4 be available to steam at home?

How to watch John Wick: Chapter 4 at home: The new John Wick film is out in cinemas right now, but when can it be streamed at home? Which streaming service will have the rights? Here’s what we know so far

Keanu Reeves is back with a fourth instalment of the action-packed John Wick franchise in what we’re told will be the final film of the series.

The film debuted in cinemas on March 24, and has been doing great business. It has already passed $250m at the box office worldwide.

In this instalment the reformed contract killer finally has the opportunity to put an end to the secretive High Table of organised crime lords. Of course, along this endeavour, the level of gratuitous violence is likely to be turned up about half a dozen notches. So prepare yourselves.

NordVPN £2.56 + 3 months NordVPN is now offering up 66% off along with 3 months free using the code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

The synopsis says: “John Wick uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

You’ll still be able to catch the film in the cinemas for the weeks to come, but there will come a day when you can sit down with all the home made popcorn you can eat and tune in on your big screen TV.

When will John Wick 4 be available to stream?

John Wick: Chapter 4 was released in cinemas on March 24, so it’s only had a couple of weeks of exclusivity. Lionsgate, who produces the film, usually gives the theatres 45 days before beginning the home release schedule. It usually starts with the “premium video on demand” offering that’ll cost you about £20 before the more affordable rental period.

There is currently no official announcement of when John Wick: Chapter 4 will be available to stream in the home at this point. We would suggest there’ll be an announcement at the beginning of May relating to home rentals and purchases from the usual places like Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies, Sky Store, and more.

We’ll keep you posted.

Which streaming service will John Wick 4 be on?

As for where John Wick: Chapter 4 will land on UK streaming services is anyone’s guess. There’s not really a pattern with the other three are concerned. Right now John Wick 3 is available with an Amazon Prime Video subscription. John Wick and John Wick Chapter 2 are on NOW with Sky Cinema.

Otherwise you can still digitally rent and own all three films.

John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer