Black Panther Wakanda Forever: When can I stream it on Disney Plus?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently tearing up the box office, but it’ll soon be available in the home for Disney Plus subscribers. Here’s when you may be able to stream Black Panther Wakanda on Disney Plus.

Have you seen Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the cinema yet? If so you’ll surely be counting the days until it’s available to stream in the home as part on Disney Plus.

At the time of writing, the sequel film has taken in more than $650 million at the worldwide box office and it’s well on course to become the latest MCU movie to rake in more than a billion dollars. It’s only been out three weeks!

Disney has been pretty good about bringing its prized MCU properties to the streaming platform, so it won’t be too long before repeat viewings are available on-demand.

When will Black Panther: Wakanada Forever be available on Disney Plus?

The movie theatres have a 45-day window of exclusivity for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Usually, once that period is over, Disney Plus gets first dibs. That would mean a potential release on Disney Plus as soon as Boxing Day, December 26.

However, Disney Plus doesn’t always follow that patten. It took 62 days before the most recent MCU movie Thor: Love And Thunder landed on Disney Plus. If Black Panther Wakanda Forever follows suit, we’d be looking at closer to mid-January before a home streaming release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever plot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever quickly addresses the tragic real-life death of the title character, Black Panther King T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman). In fact it’s integral to the plot of Wakanda Forever. Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

“Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer

The official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer truly outlines the stakes for Wakanda and its people, as the would be predators look to pounce on the loss of its protector.