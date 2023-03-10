When will Ant-Man: Quantumania be available to stream on Disney Plus?

How to watch Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on Disney Plus: The next MCU hit should hit Disney+ streaming soon.

While Disney has revealed plans to scale back its original Marvel TV shows, Disney+ will remain the exclusive destination for all MCU movies, following their run in the theatres.

The latest movie out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s endless sausage factory is Paul Rudd’s return as the titular Ant-Man.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is the staging post for the Phase 5 of the MCU. It sees Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily) continue their adventures through the Quantum Realm. This time, Hope’s parents are along for the journey, in a sort of comic book Meet The Parents type deal.

The film sees the debut of a new villain: Kang: The Conquerer (played by Jonathan Majors). He’s presumably going to be the Thanos for this Phase.

The film debuted to mixed reviews on February 17, so is still going strong in the theatres and there’s a little while yet before you’ll be able to stream the movie at home.

When will Ant-Man: Quantumania hit Disney Plus?

Right now, we just don’t know. The movie theatres have – at minimum – a 45-day exclusive window to screen Marvel movies before they can be made available in the home. That would mean the earliest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania could land on Disney+ is April 2.

However, recent precedent suggests MCU fans won’t be that fortunate. The most recent release – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – took 81 days before it landed on Disney Plus. That would suggest we won’t see Ant-Man on Disney+ until early May.

We will keep you posted as soon as there’s an official announcement.

How to stream Ant-Man: Quantumania when it drops

You’ll need an active Disney Plus subscription. There are no free trials available, so you’ll need to sign-up and hand over some cash.

It costs £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year. You’ll also be able to watch the first two seasons as well as all of the Star Wars original series.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania trailer