When can you watch The Rings of Power season finale? What time does episode 8 drop?

How to watch The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power season finale: The first series of Amazon Prime‘s Tolkien spin-off is coming to an end. What time does episode 8 drop?

How have you enjoyed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power so far? Has it met expectations? Have you felt fulfilled by the exploration of Tolkien’s wider world? Or has it left you colder than a hobbit in a blizzard atop Caradhras?

There have been mixed reactions to the show thus far, but it has enabled Tolkien fans to see iconic locations in Middle-earth and beyond in some beautifully imagined detail. We see the Mines of Moria in all their wealth and glory, the Kingdom of Númenor from which Aragorn is descended, and the wondrous and magical Elven Kingdom of Eregion. Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Southlands, where the orcs have gathered once more. This, in fact, will become Mordor.

We’ve also come to know younger versions of some of Tolkien’s most iconic characters, long before the events of The Lord of the Rings. Galadriel and Elrond have played integral roles, while we meet the future kings of Gondor, Elendil and Isildur in Númenor. the legendary dwarf lord Durin has been a hoot!

However, the final episode of the series promises to answer the most pressing question of all, the one it seems the entire series has been building towards… Who is Sauron?

The final trailer for the season finale focuses on six potential candidates…

Where can you stream LOTR: The Rings of Power

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an Amazon Prime video exclusive. You can catch up on all seven episodes right now before watching the finale on Friday.

You’ll need to be a paid-up member of Amazon’s Prime membership in order to access Prime Video. You can watch on the best TV in the house in 4K HDR on Amazon Prime, as well as on your tablet and laptop.

The company offers free trials to all brand new customers, and occasionally will offer a week or a month to returning customers to lure them back in. You can actually get a free trial of Amazon Prime once every 12 months. You can sign up for Amazon Prime here.

The first seven episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now, but the finale itself is available on Friday October 14 at 12am EST in the United States. That’s 5am UK time. That means there’s plenty of time for you to watch in the morning before work, if you’re keen to avoid spoilers and join in with the online chatter.

What is The Rings of Power?

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set during the second-age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the One Ring (yes, to rule them all) came into the possession of a certain Bilbo Baggins.

Before the epic War or the Ring depicted in J.R.R Tolkien’s series of novels, Middle-earth existed in a time of relative peace, free from the abundant evil the Fellowship of the Ring was forced to confront. However, there are warning signs for the new and familiar characters that’ll play out the events of The Rings of Power.

Chief among those concerned about this re-emergence of evil is Galadriel; yes that one, back in her days as a young elven warrior. He old pal Elrond is along for the ride. Alongside the dwarves, elves and men we’re all familiar with, we’ll also meet a society of “Harfoots” the ancestral predecessors of our beloved hobbits.

Amazon Studios writes: “Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”