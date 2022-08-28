How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 2 for free in the UK

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 2: The Game of Thrones prequel got underway last week with rave reviews for the premiere. Here’s how to watch Episode 2.

Well that was fun wasn’t it! The premiere episode of House of the Dragon was a roaring success according to fans and critics alike with many already calling it a worthy successor to Game of Thrones.

If you haven’t seen Episode 1 yet, there’s some minor spoilers ahead…

The first episode set the wheels in motion for the Targaryen family drama, 200 years before the events depicted in Game of Thrones. The succession plan for King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has set the cat amongst the pigeons at King’s Landing.

The King, fresh from losing his wife and newborn son in childbirth, has controversially selected a new air – his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy). That hasn’t pleased the king’s brother Daemon (Matt Smith), who has now been exiled from the King’s Court and he’s taken his dragon and gone elsewhere.

The scene has been set for the newest George R.R. Martin adaptation, so read on for how to watch House of the Dragon Episode 2 on the best TV you have in the house.

How to watch House of the Dragon Episode 2

As was the case with Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is a HBO exclusive in the USA and a Sky Atlantic exclusive in the United Kingdom. That means you’ll need a Sky subscription of sorts to watch it. If you’re already subscribed to Sky Q or Sky Glass, for example, you can find the first episode on channel 108.

You can also sign up to stream the premiere and Episode 2 without a long commitment thanks to Sky’s NOW streaming service. Sky Atlantic comes as part of the Now Entertainment Membership, which is just £9.99 a month. New subscribers get a 7-day no-strings trial and you can sign up for Now here.

The great news for Brits is they won’t have to risk spoilers, as Episode 2 is being simulcast in the UK at the same time as it airs in the US. Just like the good old days of Game of Thrones! Episode 1 is currently available on-demand. As well as the simulcast, you can watch on Monday evening at 9pm on Sky Atlantic.

Here’s the official trailer for Episode 2 of House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon plot and trailer

So we already know a good bit about what House of the Dragon is all about, thanks to the original text and the Premiere, George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book. It’s not quite the depth of the ‘Fire and Ice’ saga (at just 773 pages in total), but it’s pretty substantial.

Taking place a couple of centuries before Dany begins her quest to regain the Iron Throne, we see her House in its heyday, but not without a little family drama. Some people have described it as ‘Succession with Dragons’ as the Targaryen heirs vie for the right to succeed King Viserys. This will eventually descend into the civil war known in lore as the Dance of Dragons. Here we’ll get to see the preamble and probably, in later seasons, the war itself.

You can see the final trailer for House of the Dragon below: