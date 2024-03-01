When can I stream Dune Part Two at home?

Dune 2 UK Streaming Date: The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi saga is currently tearing up the box office, but when and where will Brits be able to stream the sequel at home?

Don’t get us wrong, the biggest screen you can find is the best place to watch the immense Dune: Part Two movie that officially released at the box office today.

Indeed, for many people, this may be their first chance to view the series at this scale, given the 2021 first installment was released during the Covid-19 pandemic when many cinemas were closed and the movie went straight to streaming.

The sequel, also based on Frank Herbert’s 1960s science fiction opus, picks up the story at the climax of the previous release.

Denis Villeneuve returned to the director’s chair for this one and there’s a stellar cast on board too. Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return in the lead roles, while Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin are also part of a terrific ensemble.

The latest film has earned terrific acclaim just like the original, with many reviewers convinced it surpasses David Lynch’s 1984 efforts to wrangle the original text.

While many weekends will be centred around checking out Dune: Part 2 at the local IMAX or multiplex many will prefer to hang on for a home release. After all, a 2 hour 46 minute run time is going to require at least one pause to pee!

Here’s when you may be able to watch Dune: Part 2 on the best TV, or best projector you have in the home.

When will Dune Part 2 be available to stream at home?

The film’s official cinematic release is today, March 1. That means we’re currently the farthest away from it being avaialble in the home. It could be six months or longer.

So, let’s do a little detective work. Dune: Part Two is made by Warner Bros, the same studio that made the Oscar-nominated Barbie.

That film arrived in cinemas on July 21 in the UK. However, it didn’t become available to buy or rent from Video On Demand platforms (Apple, Google, Amazon, etc.) until January 23 this year.

That was a six month wait and we’re still waiting for a launch on subscription services that’ll enable you to watch as part of your monthly dues.

However, Barbie was such a cultural phenomenon, it might an anomaly here. After all, the film was still showing in cinemas and attracting new viewers around the time it showed up for home rentals.

As for the destination where Dune Part 2 becomes available as part of a streaming service, there are a couple of candidates.

Most Warner films go to Sky’s Now streaming service, which has its own Cinema package. Other Warner films, like the first Dune installment, can be streamed on Sky and Netflix.

We’ll have to wait and see, but for now the best way to be sure of seeing Dune this side of the summer is to get yourself to your local cinema.

Dune: Part Two trailer

The official synopsise for Dune: Part Two, says: “Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”