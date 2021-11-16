 large image

Peacock streaming service lands on Sky TV and NOW platforms

If you’re a subscriber to Sky TV or the NOW streaming service, you’ve just got another entertainment option to watch.

US video streaming service Peacock has arrived in the UK, with Sky TV and NOW customers getting access to the service for no additional fee. The SVOD service is at the beginning of its international rollout, with plans to go live in Germany, Italy, Austria and Switzerland over the coming months.

The service is supported by advertisements, and features original content mixed with TV shows and movies from across NBCUniversal library. It’s been reported that the content on offer in the UK will be different from what’s available in the U.S.

So, UK viewers can currently watch titles such as Saved by the Bell, Rutherford Falls, Punky Brewster, The Girl in the Woods, Five Bedrooms and Vanderpump Rules.

Peacocok will also be looking to expand its content with thousands of hours of content set to be made available. TV shows and films that will be viewable on the service in the coming months include:

  • MacGruber
  • Bel-Air
  • Joe Exotic” (working title)
  • Killing It
  • Vampire Academy
  • Irreverent
  • The Innocent
  • The Resort
  • The Missing
  • The Best Man
  • Angelyne
  • Ted
  • Battlestar Galactica
  • The Office (US)
  • 30 Rock
  • Psych
  • Parks and Recreation
  • Superstore
  • A.P. Bio
  • The Mindy Project
  • Will & Grace
  • Young Rock
  • Saturday Night Live
  • Heroes
  • Friday Night Lights
  • 12 Monkeys
  • Downton Abbey
  • House
  • Suits
  • Quantum Leap
  • Warehouse 13
  • The Equalizer
  • Grimm 
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians 

On the launch, Zai Bennett, Managing Director, Content Sky UK and Ireland said: “The introduction of Peacock content on Sky and NOW will expand the incredible line-up available to all our customers, giving them access to even more of the best entertainment from our partners at NBCUniversal. With brand new Peacock Originals, must-watch reality and hit library series we couldn’t be more excited to add Peacock for all our customers, at no extra cost.”

Peacock is available to Sky TV and NOW customers in the UK, starting from November 16th.

