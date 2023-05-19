Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

When and where can you stream Fast X at home?

Chris Smith

How and when can I watch Fast X at home? The Fast and the Furious franchise is back for a 10th instalment. When will it be available to stream at home?

They’re still fast, and they’re still furious. Well, at least pretty speedy and pretty mad considering they’re getting on a bit these days. And boy does it sound fun. Naturally, Vin Diesel is back in the driver’s seat, but this time the dastardly new villain is played by Jason Momoa, as Dante.

“Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path,” the synopsis reads. “Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything – and everyone – he loves.”

Fast X has now arrived on the big screen, but if you’re not up for the thrill ride and would rather have a more pedestrian outing at home, nice and cosy under the duvet with a mug of hot cocoa.

However, it’ll be quite some time before we can park up at home on an evening and settle in for the latest ‘Fast’ instalment. We can make some educated guesses. So, when will Fast X become available to stream at home?

When will Fast X be available to stream at home?

The film’s official cinematic release is on Friday May 19. That’s today!

It’s a Universal Pictures franchise, which means the streaming home will eventually be NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

In the past, Universal films have arrived on Peacock 45 days after the launch in cinemas. That would put the launch date for Peacock subscribers around the end of June / early July.

Peacock is a US streaming service, but it’s also available to Sky subscribers in the United Kingdom, but there isn’t pure synergy between the streaming libraries and launch dates.

We can also expect Universal to offer Fast X for Premium VoD, meaning you’ll be able to pay above the odds to watch it at home. That means it’ll be available for on the usual platforms before it hits the streaming platform du jour. We’ll keep you posted on the launch date.

Fast X trailer

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

