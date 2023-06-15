WhatsApp testing account switching on the same device

WhatsApp could soon allow users to access different accounts on the same device, judging by a beta test within the Android version of the messaging app.

A new version of the WhatsApp Business beta app shows easy account switching between two or more accounts well be on the way. This might be handy if you want to switch between a personal and work account. The discovery was made by the eagle-eyed folks at WABetaInfo.

“When you set up an additional account for the first time, it will be stored on your device until you decide to log out of the account, so you can always switch to it when you want,” the site reports on its experience with what appears to be a working version of the feature within the beta.

WhatsApp is already adding the ability to use the same account on multiple phones and now it appears to be working on providing the opposite functionality for even greater flexibility among users.

Currently, the only way to achieve this on Android is by using a copy of the app in order to access a second account, but it looks like simple switching – in the same way Instagram users are able to – might be on the way in the near future.

This would be quite the about-face for an app that has traditionally been quite stringent about having an account tied to a phone number. If, for instance, you tried to change SIM in the phone, you’d have the option to start a new account with that phone number or stick to the existing number. This solution would offer far greater freedom for people using dual-SIM functionality, for instance.

Right now it’s not clear whether this update will make it to the consumer version of the app on iOS or Android, but WhatsApp has been pretty good about bringing these long-requested features from beta versions to the main versions of the app. Channels and Chat Lock are just two of the features we’re seeing roll out to the main app over the last few weeks.

We’ll keep you posted.