WhatsApp multi-phone support is finally here

Chris Smith

WhatsApp is now rolling out the long-promised ability to use the same account on multiple mobile phones.

The feature has been in testing since 2021 and now the Meta-owned company is ready to allow users to seamlessly transition between their smartphones and continue the same chats.

Previously, users have been able to use multiple devices independently of the phone (such as a web browser, desktop app or tablet app), but today’s roll out takes things a step farther.

Being able to use multiple mobile phones will immediately benefit people who use a second device for travel and will enable them to continue talking to their contacts without signing out on the primary device first.

In a blog post, WhatsApp says you’ll be able to link four phones in total while enjoying the same level of security and privacy.

The company says: “A feature highly requested by users, now you can link your phone as one of up to four additional devices, the same as when you link with WhatsApp on web browsers, tablets and desktops. Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices.

“Linking phones as companion devices makes messaging easier. Now you can switch between phones without signing out and pick up your chats where you left off.”

Once users receive the feature, they’ll see an option to “link to existing account” after installing WhatsApp on the secondary phones. You’ll then be able to scan a QR code to link the device, as you would when linking to browser, etc.

