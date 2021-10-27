 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp iOS to Android chat transfer starts rolling out to new phones

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The long sought-after ability to transfer your WhatsApp chat archive between iOS and Android is fast becoming a reality, with Pixel and new Android phones joining the fray.

Making the switch from iOS to Android (and vice versa) is generally a much smoother experience than it used to be. But one make area of friction is WhatsApp, with archived chats from one not able to be transferred to the other.

That started to change in recent months with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 enabling the transfer of WhatsApp chats from iOS.

Now that WhatsApp chat transfer feature has begun rolling out to new Android phones in general, starting with all of Google’s Pixel phones allowing you to migrate your messages from iOS.

In a recent blog post, Google outlined this handy new ability. You’ll need to have Android 12 installed as standard to perform the transfer (hence Pixel phones and new phones being first), as well as a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Hook up the phones with this cable, and when prompted during the new Android device set-up process, “scan a QR code on your iPhone to launch WhatsApp and move all your conversations, media and more over to your new device”.

Google and WhatsApp have ensured that you won’t receive any new messages on your outgoing iPhone while the transfer is taking place.

Of course, most Android users don’t have Android 12 yet, and manufacturers will have to activate the feature whenever they initiate their Android 12 updates.

There’s also no word from Apple on when (or if) the process will be able to operate in the opposite direction any time soon. But it’s a welcome start, and an incentive for curious iOS users to branch out and try something new.

You might like…

How to sync WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram with Element One

How to sync WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram with Element One

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
iPhone 13 Pro Review

iPhone 13 Pro Review

Max Parker 3 weeks ago
Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Best Android phones 2021: The 13 top phones with Android right now

Max Parker 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.