How to sync WhatsApp, Signal and Telegraph with Element One

Element One is launching today, giving users the ability to bridge apps like WhatsApp and Signal for safer communication.

Element One is a new messaging package that bridges together other social media apps, including WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram for safer end-to-end encrypted messaging.

Element One is built on Matrix, which is an open standard for secure communication. Not all social media apps have adopted Matrix yet, however, Element is using it so users can still message their friends on WhatsApp without them needing to also have Element installed.

Now, users can use the improved Element One to have access to Matrix, WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram all in one place, ensuring that you don’t have to jump from app to app to talk to your friends and family.

You will be able to send messages, images and videos, though at the moment bridges does not support voice or video calls between the platforms, so you’ll have to hang on for that.

Element claims that each user gets a dedicated homeserver that’s hosted by Element Matrix Services, which is maintained to be kept at the highest standard of security.

Using Element, however, will not stop the bridged social media apps from capturing your conversations, and they will still be subject to the T&C’s of those centralised apps.

Moreover, it’s important to understand that end-to-end encryption using Element on apps like Whatsapp are not stored end-to-end encrypted in the Matrix, but Element has stated that it will be in the future. Plus, you will still need an account on the platforms to relay the messages.

Element One is still offering users end-to-end encrypted messages though when they are sent from Element to another Element account.

How to download Element One

If you’re interested in Element One, you can sign up from the Element website, and connecting your WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram account can be done easily, just follow the instructions below: