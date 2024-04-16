Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

WhatsApp finally introduces chat filters to cut down the clutter

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Finding the right WhatsApp chat window when you’re rushing can be troublesome. For example, this morning I almost ruined the anniversary surprise I have planned for my partner by sending details directly to her instead of the pal I was running the idea by.

Thankfully the ‘delete message’ feature may have save me. I hope. I’ll find out later. Anyway, while the update being discussed wouldn’t have rescued me from that fate, I’m down with anything that’ll make filtering the endless chat threads easier.

Today Mark Zuckerberg revealed the company is rolling out chat filters on WhatsApp that’ll show all of the chats, the unread messages or the various groups you have in three tabs at the top of the app window: All. Unread. Groups.

The announcement came via Zuckerberg’s own WhatsApp channel where he said: “Rolling out chat filters on WhatsApp so you can find important messages fast.”

According to WABetaInto the update is now available as part of the latest update for both iOS and Android. I’m not seeing the updates yet, but it’s likely to be a gradual roll out.

The update answers a long-standing demand from the WhatsApp community that has sought greater ease of separating out the long list of chat threads and cutting through the clutter.

Recently Zuckerberg also announced the ability to pin up to three messages in a specific chat via the same personal channel, so this is something to watch if you want to be first to hear about to WhatsApp’s newest features in the pipeline.

What else would you like to see added to WhatsApp? I would like more things that stop me sending messages to the wrong people and spoiling surprises. Let us know your preferences @trustedreviews on Twitter.

This is a test error message with some extra words