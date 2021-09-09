 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Thunderbolt 5 – Everything we know about the connectivity standard

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is everything we can tell you about Thunderbolt 5, Intel’s next-generation connectivity standard.

Just last year Intel released Thunderbolt 4, a connectivity solution that allows users to transfer data, output a display and charge a device all from the same USB-C port.

And despite the fact Thunderbolt 4 hasn’t been with us long, it seems Intel is already working on the next version as rumours have emerged suggesting it’s already in testing.

While we don’t have a lot of conclusive information right now, Intel has been dropping hints and rumours are speculating about the new connectivity standard. Read on to find out everything we know about Thunderbolt 5 so far.

What is Thunderbolt?

Thunderbolt was developed by Intel as a hardware interface that would allow users to better connect peripherals to their PCs. The Thunderbolt 3 introduced the USB-C type port, moving away from the Mini DisplayPort connector that was used originally.

Thunderbolt helps to enable features like plug-and-play external GPUs and is essentially an upgraded cable connection that can power your devices.

Since Intel developed it, it was usually only found on Intel devices. So if you own a device that features Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 3, it’s very likely it also has an Intel processor. The latest expectation to this rule is the newer Apple Macs that feature an M1 chipset, which does include Thunderbolt support.

You might like…

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M1 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Intel Alder Lake vs Rocket Lake: 5 big differences you need to know

Intel Alder Lake vs Rocket Lake: 5 big differences you need to know

Alastair Stevenson 2 weeks ago
Best Intel processor: Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 explained

Best Intel processor: Core i3, i5, i7 and i9 explained

Andrew Williams 5 months ago

What is Thunderbolt 5?

Now we know what Thunderbolt itself is, here is how we think Thunderbolt 5 will be different from previous iterations.

While it’s still early doors, there have been a few sneaky information drops. Intel executive Gregory Bryant tweeted – and later quickly removed – a sneak-peak of Thunderbolt 5, claiming that it had 80G PHY Technology.

This would reference a physical connector that offers 80Gbps connections, which would be a huge improvement on its predecessor, which maxes out at 40Gbps.

Anandtech managed to spot the tweet before it was deleted, also revealing that the next-generation connector will be a USB 80G and targeted to support the existing USC-C ecosystem. This proves that Intel won’t be changing the USB-C connector port alongside the updated bandwidth.

Thunderbolt 5 Tweet
Credit: Anandtech

It is important to note, however, that hubs, cables and devices will still need to be replaced with ones that specifically support Thunderbolt 5, but anyone that’s invested a lot of time into USB-C connectivity shouldn’t have to worry.

The tweet also revealed that the next-generation tech will use PAM-3 modulation technology, which helps achieve a higher bandwidth without the limitations that PAM-4 requires. So in laymen’s terms, the modulation technology included in Thunderbolt 5 should offer a better and faster connection.

Since we still aren’t too sure when Thunderbolt 5 will make its appearance, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it as more information becomes available.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.