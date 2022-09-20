 large image

Amazon autumn event set for September 28 – here’s what to expect

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Amazon is preparing to announce a glut of new hardware and services during a media event on September 28.

In an email sent to Trusted Reviews on Tuesday, the company promise to share “news about our latest Amazon devices, features, and services.”

There were no further hints on what Amazon could reveal at the event, but it’s been a good while since we had new Echo speakers, so we can definitely expect some of those.

We did get the Echo Show 15 at last year’s Amazon autumn event, but the last time we get a new Echo (4th Gen) and Echo Dot (4th Gen) was the 2020 event.

There’s plenty more than Echo products potentially in play, with Amazon also in charge of smart home companies like Ring and Roomba, although it’s probably too soon for Amazon to start announcing new Roomba products.

Last year’s event also saw the launch of a new Halo fitness tracker and the Astro home robot, as well as an Amazon-branded budget smart thermostat, Amazon Glow video calling device, and a some security drone. It’s possible Amazon will announce newer generations of many of those products.

Amazon may also launch new versions of the Echo Buds true wireless earphones or Echo Frames smart glasses. As the company is promising updates on features and services too, we’re highly likely to see new Alexa advancements. We could also see more from Amazon in the gaming realm, building on the Luna cloud service.

These events usually usually have surprises in store, so expect the unexpected when Amazon commences the event on Wednesday September 28 at 9am Pacific Time (5pm UK time). We’ll be covering the show as it happens.

What are you hoping to see from Amazon on September 28? New Echos? Fire TV products? Tablets? Gaming services? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

