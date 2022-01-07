We just learned a little more about the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras
After revealing the OnePlus 10 Pro basics earlier this week, the company is divilging a little more detail about the camera features.
The company is once again teaming up with Hasselblad for a second generation camera, but specific new features were absent from the initial announcement. As OnePlus likes to do, it is tricking out information gradually.
And today, we’ve got some freshly-squeezed juice. In terms of hardware, there’s a new 150-degree field of view from the ultra-wide camera, but it can be tampered back to 110-degrees for a less extreme wide shot. There’s also a new fisheye mode
The OnePlus 10 Pro’s Hasselblad Pro Mode will now include a new RAW+ shooting mode, which sounds similar to Apple’s Pro RAW mode. All three cameras are in play here and, thanks to Pro Mode, you’ll be able to shoot 12-bit RAW files and mess with the exposure settings.
It sounds like a boost over OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro‘s RAW mode overall, but with a little computational photography magic added into the mix. The software-based enhancements continue with Movie Mode, which brings ISO and shutter speed control.
The company is also adding a new Billion Colour Solution processing (borrowed from Oppo) combined with Hasselblad’s own Natural Colour Calibration, meaning the phone can shoot 10-bit colour photos. OnePlus says this allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to capture 64x more colours than last year’s Pro release.
You might like…
We already know the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 32-megapixel camera on the front – up from 16-megapixel on the OnePlus 9 Pro – and three rear cameras with 48-megapixel, 50-megapixels and 8-megapixels. While there’s a much larger camera bump compared to the predecessor.