We just learned a little more about the OnePlus 10 Pro cameras

After revealing the OnePlus 10 Pro basics earlier this week, the company is divilging a little more detail about the camera features.

The company is once again teaming up with Hasselblad for a second generation camera, but specific new features were absent from the initial announcement. As OnePlus likes to do, it is tricking out information gradually.

And today, we’ve got some freshly-squeezed juice. In terms of hardware, there’s a new 150-degree field of view from the ultra-wide camera, but it can be tampered back to 110-degrees for a less extreme wide shot. There’s also a new fisheye mode

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s Hasselblad Pro Mode will now include a new RAW+ shooting mode, which sounds similar to Apple’s Pro RAW mode. All three cameras are in play here and, thanks to Pro Mode, you’ll be able to shoot 12-bit RAW files and mess with the exposure settings.

It sounds like a boost over OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro‘s RAW mode overall, but with a little computational photography magic added into the mix. The software-based enhancements continue with Movie Mode, which brings ISO and shutter speed control.

The company is also adding a new Billion Colour Solution processing (borrowed from Oppo) combined with Hasselblad’s own Natural Colour Calibration, meaning the phone can shoot 10-bit colour photos. OnePlus says this allows the OnePlus 10 Pro to capture 64x more colours than last year’s Pro release.

We already know the OnePlus 10 Pro will have a 32-megapixel camera on the front – up from 16-megapixel on the OnePlus 9 Pro – and three rear cameras with 48-megapixel, 50-megapixels and 8-megapixels. While there’s a much larger camera bump compared to the predecessor.