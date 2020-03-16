Apple Watch 6: All the latest news and rumours

It’s not long until Apple releases another entry in its bestselling smartwatch series – so what new features can we expect to see on the Apple Watch 6?

The Apple Watch series has been very popular and also very highly thought of by Trusted Reviews – we have named the Apple Watch 5 as our top-choice smartwatch, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. So, how can Apple make sure that it’s next model stays top of the tree? In the following, we’ve rounded up all the news and speculation about the new device.

Release date – When will the Apple Watch 6 be released?

We can estimate fairly confidently that the Apple Watch 6 will be released in September 2020, most likely alongside the iPhone 12. That’s because of its long-established launch pattern over the past few years, as shown below:

Apple Watch – April 2015

Apple Watch Series 1 & Series 2 – September 2016

Apple Watch Series 3 – September 2017

Apple Watch Series 4 – September 2018

Apple Watch Series 5 – September 2019

However, as with all new technology products this year, the launch may well be delayed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Price – How much will the Apple Watch 6 cost?

The starting price for the Apple Watch 5 was £399, and it seems likely that the Apple Watch 6 will sport a similar price tag. Of course, this price varies significantly depending on which strap you choose to complement your timepiece, with certain designer options from brands such as Hermès selling for as much as £1,399.

The price of the Apple Watch certainly places it right up at the top tier of the smartwatch hierarchy, but fortunately for bargain buyers the Apple Watch 3 remains available and currently starts from £199, making it a more affordable proposition for customers seeking a wearable that fits into Apple’s ecosystem.

Apple Watch 6 – New Features

9to5 Mac has uncovered several intriguing new heart health features making their way to the Apple Watch 6, thanks to a careful analysis of a snippet of code in iOS 14. The first of these is a tracker for blood oxygen saturation, which will include a notification for when this is potentially dangerously low. The second is an upgrade to the existing ECG feature, which will allow for more accurate readings at hearts rates between 100 and 120bpm. Both of these new features could prove to be lifesaving, so it’s hard to underestimate their importance.

In a further update, 9to5 Mac also revealed more lifestyle features set to appear on the Apple Watch 6. Firstly there will some changes made to watch faces, including the ability to share your customised watch face with friends, a new tachymeter feature, and also the option to access photos from shared albums for your customised watch faces.

Additionally, parents will get a bit more control of their children’s smartwatches via the ability to set up an Apple Watch through the parents’ phone and a new management tool called Schooltime that restricts the usage of certain apps within a timeframe (i.e. the school day).

Finally, we’re very relieved to see that sleep tracking should finally make its debut on the Apple Watch, years after even some of the cheapest alternative wearables on the market have adopted the feature. We’ve impatiently anticipated this feature making its way over the Apple Watch for years, but after all, it’s better late than never.

A new physical feature that might make its way to the next Apple Watch was discovered in an official filing by Patently Apple; namely, there could be a fingerprint sensor underneath the display for biometric identification. This could save you getting your phone out to perform some identification tasks.

