Activision and Infinity Ward have detailed Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk event, which is set to transform the battle royale into a spooky wasteland just in time for Halloween.

Haunting of Verdansk is the latest content drop for Season 6, bringing with it a huge selection of new skins, unlockables, map changes and more which should transform the moment-to-moment gameplay in a number of cool and fascinating ways.

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk dates and times – When does it start?

Activision has confirmed that Haunting of Verdansk will begin on October 20 and will conclude on November 3, giving players a fortnight to jump in and grind for all the cosmetics that catch their eye. The limited-time nature of map changes and mechanics will also last for the same amount of time, so make the most of them while you can.

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk Trick or Treat system – how does it work?

Haunting of Verdansk will feature a “Trick or Treat” reward system where special supply boxes will include either a cheeky scare or a selection of potential unlockables, blueprints and personalisation items. There are 16 rewards to find, and you’ll likely need to partake in a decent amount of grinding to uncover them all.

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk bundles – What are they?

This new seasonal event will introduce three new bundles inspired by classic horror franchises such as Saw and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. They feature costumes, weapon decals and other cosmetics which will showcase your love for the characters, and likely spook your enemies in the midst of a darkened Verdansk.

Existing operators will also be mixing up their appearance and loadout to celebrate Halloween, so those who can’t afford to invest in the new bundles won’t be missing out. Infinity Ward said that more surprises will arrive over the next couple of weeks, so keep an eye out for those as you’re dropping in everyday.

Call of Duty: Warzone Haunting of Verdansk modes and changes – What can we expect?

Ahead of its debut, Infinity Ward has compiled everything there is to know about Haunting of Verdansk, including all of the stuff we’ve covered thus far alongside map changes, limited time modes and more across both Warzone and Modern Warfare. We’ve compiled an easy to digest list below:

Haunted Verdansk map variant

Warzone Modes: Zombie Royale, Juggernaut Royale, Nighttime BR, Nighttime Plunder

Multiplayer Modes: Onslaught-er, TDM Snipers Only, Gunfright, Halloween Mosh Pit

Double XP Weekend

