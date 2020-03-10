Call of Duty has finally launched its own take on the battle royale formula, but before you start downloading the free-to-play shooter onto your PC, you’ll need to know one key question: what are the Call of Duty Warzone system requirements?

The good news is you don’t need a powerful PC to play the new 150-player online shooter, with Activision suggesting you can get this running with Nvidia’s GTX 670 graphics card and a 4th-generation Intel Core processor. Of course, that’s the absolute minimum spec required, as Activision suggests a slightly more beefy system to run Warzone at 60fps.

Nvidia’s GTX 1660 graphics card or AMD’s RX 580 is recommended for Call of Duty Warzone, although Activision suggests turning down the graphics settings to ‘Medium’ if this is the hardware you opt for. This will give you a performance adequate for most gamers, although not quite good enough for serious eSports pros.

Minimum Recommended

(Full HD @ 60fps) Ultra

(4K) GPU GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 1650

or Radeon HD 7950 GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660

or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580 GeForce RTX 2080 Super CPU Intel Core i3-4340

or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5-2500K

or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X Intel i7-9700K

or AMD Ryzen 2700X RAM 8GB 12GB 16GB HDD 175GB 175GB 175GB

If you’re a competitive player who takes great pride in their kill/death ratio, then you’ll need even more powerful hardware. The RTX 2070 Super and GTX 1080 are Activision’s recommended graphics card for those who own a high refresh monitor and can’t stomach 60fps play.

Finally, Activision listed the Call of Duty Warzone system requirements if you want to play it in 4K. For that you’ll need the RTX 2080 Super, which is one of the most expensive consumer graphics cards you can buy. An Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X processor and 16GB RAM are also suggested, totalling up to a very expensive and high-end gaming PC.

If you’re not bothered about cranking up frame rates to dizzying heights, or playing Call of Duty Warzone in 4K, then those system requirements aren’t very demanding. What’s more of a concern is the eye-watering 175GB hard drive space that is required.

While the current download capacity is lower at 80GB to 100GB, it’s likely Activision is recommending a larger capacity to account for future update files.

Fortunately, if you’ve already got Call of Duty Modern Warfare downloaded, the Warzone update file drops to a more maneagle 18 – 22GB size.

For more details on the new battle royale shooter, check out our Call of Duty Warzone hub.

