Waiting for a 27-inch Apple iMac? Don’t do that

Apple has quashed hopes of a larger 27-inch iMac with Apple Silicon processors to replace the last Intel-based model that dropped off the map last year.

While Apple revealed a new M3-based 24-inch iMac during its Scary Fast event a week ago, there are no plans to replenish the larger model.

That comes from the horse’s mouth itself, with an Apple representative telling The Verge there’ll be no 27-inch model.

While it’s rare for the company to reveal future product plans, here it seems to be designed to inform the user base that there’s no need to hold out for a 27-inch iMac.

If users want a larger display then they could grab the expensive 27-inch Studio Display and pair it with the Mac mini or Mac Studio. It’s not the all-in-one solution many would prefer, but it’s something.

As the 24-inch display has a 4.5K resolution it does offer a great screen experience, but it doesn’t quite cut the mustard for pro users in terms of the power.

Apple is only offering the 24-inch iMac with the standard M3 processor, rather than the M3 Pro or M3 Max chips that sit within the MacBook Pro.

For a while now there have been rumours of an iMac Pro that would pack more powerful processors, for more intense creative tasks.

It does feel that Apple may be missing a trick by not offering users screen size options, as it does with the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

However, as The Verge points out in his report, it does potentially leave room for Apple to go even larger with a potential iMac Pro.