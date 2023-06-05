Mac Studio (2023) vs Mac Studio (2022): Which Studio is better?

Apple just released the latest Mac Studio at its WWDC event. But is this new model really worth the upgrade over its predecessor?

Apple went ahead and announced a batch of new hardware at the WWDC keynote event, including the latest Mac Studio (2023). We want to see how this latest PC truly stacks up against its predecessor, the Mac Studio (2022).

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about these desktops, including all the vital differences and any key similarities.

The Mac Studio (2023) comes with the M2 Ultra

The latest Mac Studio also unveiled the M2 Ultra Bionic chipset, which is now the most powerful chip in the M2 family. According to Apple, the M2 Ultra comes with up to a 76-core GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine and is six times faster than the fastest Intel-based iMac. It can also be found with the M2 Max chip, which is four times faster than the fastest Intel-based iMac, according to the company.

The Mac Studio (2022) comes with either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra chipsets. While these are powerful in their own right, they are massively outranked by the M2 family, especially the M2 Ultra.

The newer model has a higher memory

The new Mac Studio comes with up to 192GB of unified memory, as well as up to 800GBGB/s memory bandwidth and up to 8TB storage.

The 2022 model instead opted for up to 128GB unified memory, which is a lot lower in comparison. Thankfully, the storage and memory bandwidth sits at the same 8TB and 800GB/s, so long as you go for the M1 Ultra model.

Mac Studio can support an 8K display

The Mac Studio (2023) can support an 8K display and can support up to six Pro Display XDR displays.

The Mac Studio (2022) can support up to four Pro Display XDRs and one 4K display, making it a lot less capable than its successor and less alluring for creative professionals.

Both sport the same starting price

Thankfully for users, the latest Mac Studio comes with the same starting price as the 2022 model, at $1999/£2099. When configured with the M2 Ultra chipset, the 2023 model jumps up to $3999/$4199.

The starting price for the last-generation Mac Studio was $1999/£1999. While that does show a price hike for UK buyers, overall, it’s nice to see Apple keeping its products relatively consistent in terms of pricing.