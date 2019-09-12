Vodafone 5G takes flight at Gatwick Airport: robo parking and auto-check-in incoming

Vodafone 5G has been expanded to the south terminal at Gatwick Airport, letting passengers experience super-fast speeds ahead of their flights.

The new 5G expansion will cover the North Terminal as well by early 2020. The coverage is available in departure lounges, arrivals, shops and restaurants.

Vodafone believes 5G is ideal for giving significant numbers of people access to fast speeds in high-density areas. Gatwick Airport is a great use-case for this as the terminals have 24,000 employees and serve over 46 million passengers a year.

Along with giving passengers who are Vodafone customers access to super-fast 5G, Vodafone’s 5G network will support the upcoming trial of robotic parking as well as automated check-in and boarding procedures at Gatwick Airport.

Vodafone Chief Technology Officer Scott Petty gave another instance of the potential applications for the 5G network at Gatwick Airport:

“The installation of hundreds of kilometres of fibre at the airport will enable us to offer great coverage to the millions of people who use Gatwick Airport each year, as well as to connect its systems and vehicles on site.

For example, by connecting mobility carts, airport staff will know where they are at all times, meaning they are better able to help passengers who need support.”

The new 5G-connected upgrades are part of Gatwick Airport’s five-year investment programme to make it the UK’s leading “smart airport”.

Earlier this week Vodafone gave another 5G boost to holidaymakers. Vodafone announced 5G roaming launched in seven new locations in Germany – making the number of 5G locations in Europe now up to 62 towns and cities.

When Vodafone launched its 5G network earlier this year, we at Trusted Reviews got to give it a go. Our Vodafone 5G review said:

“Overall, Vodafone’s 5G is fast, comfortably delivering speeds that are triple what I saw from a 4G SIM.

However, it didn’t reach speeds as fast as EE. This is far from a definitive verdict, though; I’ve seen others reach much higher speeds.”

