Vodafone continues 5G expansion across Europe: here are the new places you can get it

Vodafone has switched on 5G in seven new locations – meaning Vodafone has a total of 62 towns and cities supported 5G across Europe.

The new locations with Vodafone 5G connectivity include Berlin, Bremen, Dresden, Darmstadt, Leipzig, Duisburg and Frankfurt.

Related: 5G in the UK

The continued 5G European expansion by Vodafone makes it the UK network with the most 5G locations on offer to its customers. Along with the new locations in Germany, Vodafone UK customers can already access 5G roaming in locations in Spain and Italy.

Along with 5G roaming, Vodafone offers 4G roaming in 156 locations – also more than all other UK networks. Customers get access to both on Vodafone plans, with no extra cost for 5G.

Vodafone’s 5G rollout expanded into homes back in August. Vodafone has also announced a new combined 5G mobile and broadband deal. The plan, called Vodafone Together, lets customers pay one monthly fee for 5G data to their phone and their home.

Related: Best 5G phones

Vodafone current 5G phone lineup includes the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (5G), Xiaomi Mix 3 5G and Huawei Mate 20 X 5G. Vodafone and EE both pulled the sale of the Mate 20 X following the announcement of the Huawei Android ban but it’s now back on sale with both networks.

Vodafone will add the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G to its 5G range some time after it is released in October.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we got to give Vodafone 5G a go during our initial tests of the new networking tech. Our early verdict of the company’s 5G offering said: “Overall, Vodafone’s 5G is fast, comfortably delivering speeds that are triple what I saw from a 4G SIM. However, it didn’t reach speeds as fast as EE. This is far from a definitive verdict, though; I’ve seen others reach much higher speeds.”

Staff Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…