Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vision Pro repair costs without Apple Care will make your eyes water

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Apple Vision Pro is available for pre-order in the US today and, as such, we’re learning more about the cost of the device, the accessories and, importantly, the cost of repair.

While, Vision Pro with 1TB of storage will cost $3,899, a travel case is an extra $199, an additional light seal is $199, and an additional battery to take you beyond the 2/2.5 hours of use will cost $199. You can also pay an extra $99 for Zeiss lens inserts, or $149 for prescriptions.

Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger is £30 off

Belkin 3-in-1 wireless charger is £30 off

Belkin’s handy 3-in-1 wireless charger will replenish your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at the same time, making it a perfect nightstand.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

While many of these options are precisely that, you’re probably going to want to take up this one: Apple Care+. Two-years of Apple Care+ support will cost an additional $499. Or you could pay $24.99 a month for coverage.

While the Apple website says every “Vision Pro comes with one year of hardware repair coverage through its limited warranty and up to 90 days of complimentary technical support,” the AppleCare+ warranty will cover you for accidental damages.

With AppleCare+ each instance of accidental damages will cost $299 as a deductible, but that pales in comparison to the price of not having coverage.

Apple Care Vision Pro

If you break the glass frontage on the Vision Pro, for instance, that’s $799 without Apple Care+. If the headset needs to be replaced completely, you’ll pay $2,399 without Apple Care.

In total, including Apple Care+, if you’re going to max out the Apple Vision Pro proposition, you’re looking at up to a five grand expenditure.

Early indications suggest sales are going well, with the most popular models seeing their delivery estimates slip into March. Either that, or Apple had limited quantities of the headset to sell out of the gate.

You might like…

Apple Vision Pro vs PlayStation VR 2: Which is best for you?

Apple Vision Pro vs PlayStation VR 2: Which is best for you?

Ryan Jones 8 months ago
Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: The five things to know

Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest 3: The five things to know

Thomas Deehan 8 months ago
Apple Vision Pro vs Vive XR Elite: Apple or Vive?

Apple Vision Pro vs Vive XR Elite: Apple or Vive?

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words