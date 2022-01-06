Victrola’s new Music Edition line includes two portable Bluetooth speakers

Record player manufacturer Victrola is releasing a new series of portable Bluetooth speakers, the Music Edition (ME) series.

The company showcased the first two speakers in the series – the ME1 and the ME2 – at CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Victrola ME1

The Victrola ME1 is the smaller speaker of the two, packing a two-inch driver with passive bass radiators, and is designed for playing music out and about.

The ME1 offers up to 12 hours of playtime and can be charged via USB-C and includes power, volume and Bluetooth sync buttons along its side.

Victrola ME2

The ME2 is the larger of the two speakers and is designed for those throwing small parties and gatherings inside and outside the house. This speaker is fit with a bigger 3.5-inch driver with a one-inch tweeter and dual passive bass radiators.

The ME2 features an auxiliary-in port to connect other devices, along with USB-C to charge the speaker’s 20 hour battery life. The speaker also takes advantage of a built-in Qi charging pad, which can be used to juice up phones and wearables on-the-go.

Both speakers in the ME series support multi-speaker pairing so you can listen in stereo if you pick up more than one of them.

Both speakers also feature durable anodised aluminium grills and are water resistant up to IP67, meaning they should be safe to use around the pool. The ME1 comes in black, grey, blue, red and green colours, while the ME2 will launch in just black, grey and blue.

The Victrola leather cases

Victrola is also releasing a range of custom-fitted leather cases for the ME1 and the ME2 to add the premium look and durability of the speakers. These will be available in black and brown at launch.

“We wanted to make sure if we launched a Bluetooth speaker line that it fits our mission to bring music memories to everyone. While audio quality is paramount, we wanted to incorporate unique materials and design elements that compel people to share our product audibly and aesthetically”, said Victrola CEO Scott Hagen.

“Vinyl will always be at our company’s core, and record players become a conversation starter in the home. We believe ME1 and ME2 embody that experience in the Bluetooth speaker market”.

If you’re excited to get your hands on the new speakers, you’ll need to be patient. The ME series won’t be available to buy until Q4 2022, with the ME1 priced at £99/€129 and the ME2 £199/€299.