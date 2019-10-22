How to get an entire year of Disney Plus for free

There are some great deals flying around ahead of the Disney Plus streaming service launch, but perhaps none as good as this…

The US mobile network Verizon Wireless is offering all of its new and existing customers with unlimited data plans an entire year of Disney+ access for free.

Verizon’s offer, which also extends to Fios home internet customers and new 5G home internet customers, will save users $6.99 per month, or $69.99 per year over the terms of the agreement.

Subscribers won’t just be limited to watching on their Verizon smartphone. They’ll have access on all of the available platforms, including the iPhone, Android, Roku, Xbox and PS4, when the service goes live on November 12.

For Disney, this opens the door to a huge array of potential subscribers seeking a freebie, for the Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Fox content available on the service. For Verizon, it dangles a pretty significant carrot to hang on to it’s subscribers for a year, but it does point out that after the promotional period ends, it’ll be $6.99 a month.

It’s the latest salvo as the might of Disney enters the streaming age with its own app. Investors seemed to think this deal was bad news for Netflix, with shares falling 3.7% on the announcement of the Verizon accord, CNBC reports.

With Apple TV Plus going live with its own streaming service on November 1, 2020 is shaping up to be a huge year in the battle for streaming supremacy. Apple is also offering a year of Apple TV Plus for those people who buy an iPhone, iPad or Mac.

Unfortunately, whereas Apple TV Plus will be available in the UK at launch, Brits will have to wait for their dose of Disney Plus, with no set launch date announced for the UK market

