Swedish lifestyle audio brand Urbanista has announced the launch of two new true wireless at very affordable prices in the Urbanista Seoul and Urbanista Lisbon.

Priced at £89,90 / €89,90 / $89,90 / 899 SEK / 899 NOK / 699 DKK, the Urbanista Seoul is aimed at those who play games on their mobile devices.

The listener can switch between gaming and music modes with a tap on the earbud, with the gaming mode delivering a low latency performance of 70ms so mobile games or videos can be watched with minimal delay.

Looking not too dissimilar to the minimalist London ANC design, the Urbanista Seoul is packaged with customisable silicon tips for a comfortable listening over long periods. Battery life is 8 hours from each earbud and 32 in total with the charging case. The earbuds can be charged either through USB-C or with Qi-compatible charging plate for added convenience.

There is no active noise cancelling, but the Seoul do feature noise cancelling microphones to help reduce external noise during calls. Bluetooth connectivity is the latest standard in 5.2, while IPX4 resistance ensures the earbuds should survive a few splashes of water or sweat.

Available in a choice of four finishes – Midnight Black (black), Electric Blue (blue), Vivid Purple (purple), and Pearl White (white) – the Urbanista Seoul are on sale now from the Urbanista website.

70ms low-latency gaming mode

8 hours Playtime (32 in total)

USB Type-C charging / Wireless Charging with certified Qi pad

Touch controls

Noise-cancelling microphone

Silicon GoFit tips included in 3 different sizes

IPX4 water-resistant

Bluetooth 5.2

Siri and Google Voice Assistant

Following the Seoul are the Urbanista Lisbon. They’re cheaper and feature more colourful options, reflecting the sunny climes of the Portuguese city they are name after.

With a price of £49,90 / €49,90 / $49,90 / 499 SEK / 499 NOK / 399 DKK MSRP, the Urbanista Lisbon don’t carry as many features as the Seoul, dropping the game mode and featuring less battery life overall. Battery life from the earbuds is slightly better than the Seoul with 9 hours, but overall they top out at 27 hours with the charging case.

The range of colours aim to give the Lisbon more of a distinct personality so they stand out on those (hopefully warm and bright) summer days, with a choice of Coral Peach (pastel red), Vanilla Cream (beige), Blush Pink (pink), Mint Green (green) and Midnight Black (black).

Urbanista say the Lisbon deliver a sound that belies their size, aiming to be strong on the bass frequencies without overpowering the mid-range or sweet highs.

The Urbanista Lisbon aren’t on sale yet, but they are available to pre-order over at the Urbanista website.