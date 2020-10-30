Sorry Assassin’s Creed fans, these Ubisoft PS4 games won’t run on PS5

Earlier this month Sony triumphantly announced that more than 99% of PS4 games would work on PS5 and listed just ten games that wouldn’t make it over the generational divide.

Now we’re learning of more PS4 hits that have reached the end of the road and won’t be continuing their journey into the new era. In a blog post, Ubisoft has revealed a host of PS4 titles that are not compatible with the PS5, and it’s pretty rough news for Assassin’s Creed fans.

The French gaming giant says the following games won’t run on PS5: Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy Pack, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles India, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles China, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Russia, Risk, Star Trek Bridge Crew, Werewolves Within, Space Junkies.

Star Trek Bridge Crew and Space Junkies are PlayStation VR games, so that’s somewhat of a surprise really, considering Sony is providing a free camera adaptor for the PSVR. Thankfully, all of the other games Ubisoft launched for PS4 will be compatible with the next-gen console.

The blog post isn’t all bad news though. Far from it. Ubisoft confirmed that PS4 gamers will receive free upgrades to the PS5 version for all of the confirmed games. That includes Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic and Rainbow Six Siege – whenever that launches on next-gen systems.

Ubisoft also says that there’ll be full cross-progression compatibility for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Riders Republic and Hyper Scape. That means if you’re playing a game on the PS5, for instance, you can pick up where you left off on the Xbox Series X version.

Watch Dogs: Legion and Rainbow Six Siege will benefit from cross-progression too, meaning game saves and in-game content will transfer over, but only between the same family of systems.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …