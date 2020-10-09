A mere 10 PS4 games won’t work on PS5 – here’s the list

Sony has been assuring us for a while that 99% of PS4 games will be backwards compatible on PS5. It turns out the actual figure is higher still.

On its online support page, Sony has revealed there are only ten PS4 games that won’t be playable through on the next-gen console. That’s from a total of more than 4,000 games released for the system, since its initial launch in 2013.

Gamers will also be pleased to hear the titles aren’t exactly big hitters, with no real household names lacking compatibility. The titles are as follows:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Earlier this week, Sony said that the PS4 owner’s entire games library (barring these ten titles) will appear on the PS5 as soon as early adopters log into their lovely new console.

The PS5 is also compatible with PS5 discs, while PlayStation Plus owners will also receive a Collection with more than 20 of the generation-defining titles from the PS4 era.

Elsewhere today, Sony has announced that some PS4 games will even get a boost when played on the PS5. On the PS5 website, the company says it’s possible to “enjoy faster and smoother frame rates in select PS4 and PSVR games.”

The company did not reveal any of the specific games that would receive the Game Boost, so we’ll have to stay tuned.

Microsoft is also offering a similar upgrade for some existing games when Xbox One titles are played on the Xbox Series X/S. The Optimised for Xbox Series X/S label means a lot of existing games have been optimised to take advantage of next-gen technology, breathing new life into some old favourites.

Despite Sony taking some significant steps forwards with backwards compatibility, Microsoft next-gen systems still have the edge, with gamers able to access titles from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

