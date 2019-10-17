Nokia has just released two new phones in the UK: here are the specs, along with our first-hand impressions of the two devices.

The two smartphones, the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2, both have three rear camera sensor, and run on the Android One operating system. We were impressed with both of these budget models in our hands-on time, so here’s what you can expect of them now that they’ve arrived in the UK.

The Nokia 7.2 will cost £249.99, and is available in three colours: Cyan Green, Charcoal, and Ice. It has a 6.3-inch screen at a 1080 x 2280 resolution, and it runs on a Snapdragon 660 chip. The rear, Zeiss-branded camera arrangement is comprised of a main 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera has a 20-megapixel resolution and an f/2.0 aperture.

When we tried it out at IFA 2019, we described it as a “seriously tempting prospect” thanks to the screen camera, and lean Android One interface.

The Nokia 6.2 is the cheaper of the two handsets, retailing at £199.99. It’s available in just two colours: Ice or Ceramic Black. This device’s screen also measures 6.3-inches, and has the same 1080 x 2280 resolution. The real specs difference is notable with the camera, which leads with a 16-megapixel wide angle snapper, along with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. This selfie camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. It’s early days so far, but after we put our hands on it, we reckoned that it could rival the likes of the Moto G7, Honor 8X, and Realme 3 Pro.

Currently our budget smartphone of choice is the Redmi Note 7, which offers fantastic battery life, impressive performance, and a great screen — along with a 48-megapixel camera of its own. Stay tuned to see if the Nokia 7.2 can topple this budget buy once we’ve put it through our full review.

