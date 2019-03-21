We’ve now reviewed all three of Samsung’s 2019 flagship phones and we have to say that we’ve been thoroughly impressed with them all.

The Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10e have all picked up a Trusted Reviews Recommended award, signalling we feel they are three of the best phones you can buy right now.

What makes each phone so special though? Well, in our review of the Galaxy S10e we praised its colourful build, well positioned fingerprint sensor and seriously impressive price.

When it came to the larger S10 – which we reviewed using our new format – we had plenty of praise for the gorgeous display, excellent triple camera array and sleek design. The S10 Plus builds on the S10, with a larger screen and two cameras on the front.

Our Samsung Galaxy S10 review verdict said, “There isn’t a more complete flagship Android phone you can buy right now than the Samsung Galaxy S10 – and its two biggest competitor are, at this moment, the smaller S10e and the pricier S10 Plus.

So is there a reason to buy the S10 over those two other choices? The S10e is cheaper and ditches the curved screen, while the S10 Plus has a bigger screen and battery. Being the middle child, it does feel like the regular might get left out. But I’d say the S10 is the easiest choice. It’s the perfect mixture of size and feature-set, with a price tag that’s £200 less than the iPhone XS.”

If you’ve used the Samsung Galaxy S10, the S10e and S10 Plus we’d love to hear your thoughts on Samsung’s new phones. Are they Samsung’s best yet? Or are things still to be improved? Send us thoughts on Twitter to @trustedreviews.