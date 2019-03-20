What do you think of our new Galaxy S10 review format?

Our Galaxy S10 review is live and boy-oh-boy is it a great phone. But avid readers may have noticed it looks a little different to our other reviews.

This is because it’s the launch point for a new review format we’re trialling that’s meant to make it quicker and easier for casual buyers and tech fanatics to get the information they need.

The first page will give you a general overview of the Galaxy 10’s strengths and weakness that’s not too spec heavy or technical. If benchmark and colour gamut coverage are what you’re after then you can jump to our in-depth, camera, screen, performance and battery pages, which give a technical deep dive into each area.

If you go to the camera section you’ll also notice we’ve added a nifty new feature: picture sliders. These should let you get side-by-side comparison showing how the photos taken on the Galaxy S10 compare those shot on its closest rivals.

But never being ones to rest on their laurels this is only the beginning of our quest to update and improve our review format. We’ll be tweaking, experimenting and adding new features to the site in an ongoing effort to help make the reviews better for readers.

Which is why we want your feedback! As readers everything we do at Trusted Reviews is about helping you get the information you need to make an informed buying decision and find the product that is exactly right for you.

As such, we want you to let us know what you think of the new review format. Nothing’s is off the table. Whether it’s a slight rejig to the structure, a new feature you want tested, an issue with the photography or information that you feel is missing we’re ready to listen. If there’s something you particularly like about the new format also let us know!

Send your feedback to our Twitter page on Trusted Reviews, or post it on our Facebook. Thanks for reading!