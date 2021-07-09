Trusted Recommends: Sony’s latest TV gets top marks

Welcome back to Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we list all the top scoring products to pass through Trusted Labs over the last seven days.

This week has seen 10 products earn a recommended or editor’s choice badge. Every product in the list has been thoroughly tested by the product experts at Trusted Labs to ensure it is worth your hard earned cash. Without further delay, here are this week’s top products.

Marshall Major IV

The Major IV are a new pair of on-ear headphones from Marshall. During testing, we found that they offer solid improvements on the firm’s past offerings. Highlights include lengthy battery life, engaging sound and rock-solid build quality.

Score: 4/5

Sonus Faber Lumina 1

The Lumina 1 are top-end audio brand Sonus Faber’s most affordable set of speakers to date. They impressed the team of audio experts at Trusted Labs offering direct, confident audio presentation and luxurious finish that’ll help them neatly fit into even the most elegant of homes.

Score: 4/5

EZViz CTQ3N

The EZViz CTQ3N is a comparatively cheap outdoor camera. Though it’s not particularly feature packed, during testing we found it manages to get nearly all the basics right and is capable of offering good quality video and reliable local storage.

Score: 4/5

Motorola Defy

The Motorola Defy is a rugged smartphone designed for people with a very active lifestyle. During testing, it delivered on its promise by offering excellent drop-proofing, water-resistance and a wide operating temperature range that let it run in environments that would knock out most regular handsets.

Score: 4/5

Apple TV 4K (2021)

The Apple TV 4K is the latest entertainment box from the globe conquering tech giant. While we’re not convinced it’s a big enough upgrade for existing Apple TV owners, for everyone else, we found it to be the best overall streaming box around. Key perks include fantastic app support, great picture quality and plenty of welcome extras.

Score: 4.5/5

EarFun Free Pro

The Earfun Free Pro are one of two true wireless earbuds to land at Trusted Labs this week. During testing we found that if you’re looking for an affordable pair of true wireless noise cancelling earbuds, you really can’t go wrong with the EarFun Free Pro.

Score: 4.5/5

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 5G is one of a growing sea of handsets looking to entice buyers away from the likes of Samsung and Apple by offering flagship features at a lower price. During testing, we found it mostly succeeds at offering top-end hardware, solid performance and a good rear camera.

Score: 4.5/5

Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK

In our team of experts’ experience, slow juicers (also known as cold press or masticating) produce the best juice, preserving nutrients and reducing separation – but they’re normally hugely expensive. The Ninja Cold Press Juicer JC100UK is far cheaper than the competition, giving you quality juice for less, making it a great choice for any health conscious buyer.

Score: 4.5/5

Sony XR-55A90J

The XR-55A90J is one of Sony’s top TVs at the moment. During testing, we found it to be one of the best on the market, offering superb picture quality, plus a great new OS and remote control that make it wonderfully intuitive to use. With support for Variable Refresh Rates expected in future firmware update, it’s also nicely future-proofed.

Score: 5/5

Lypertek PurePlay Z3 2.0

The PurePlay Z3 2.0 are the second pair of affordable true wireless to get the Trusted Labs treatment this week. Featuring an LDX Audio mode, they sound better than most competing sets, and the new EQ setting means there’s greater scope for tuning the music to your preference. This makes them one of the best sound sets we’ve tested at this price.

Score: 5/5