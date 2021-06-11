Friday is here which means a fresh edition of Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the top-scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week’s one of our longest to date with 16 products earning a recommended badge after being thoroughly put through their paces by our group of expert testers.

Without further delay, here are this week’s recommended products.

EPOS H3

The EPOS H3 is the latest gaming headset we’ve reviewed. During testing we found, while the lack of a detachable mic is an annoyance, truly excellent audio with an impressively wide soundscape, powerful low-end and brilliant clarity make the H3 a great option for indoor audio.

Score: 4/5

Eero 6

The Eero 6 is the latest mesh Wi-Fi system to pass through Trusted Labs. It impressed our team of experts by offering decent and stable speeds at a relatively low cost, making it a great option for buyers on a budget looking to stamp out Wi-Fi dead zones in their home.

Score: 4/5

iPad Pro 2021

The iPad Pro 2021 is the latest top end tablet from Apple. It’s being marketed as Apple’s most advanced iPad to date and during testing we found there’s plenty of truth to this claim. The screen is the best our team of experts has ever seen on a tablet and the M1 chip is an absolute powerhouse. The only downside is that iPad OS is still missing a few key features and services, like full fat creative suites and better multi-window functionality, craved by prosumers.

Score: 4/5

There’s a crown for navigation

Huawei Watch 3

The Huawei Watch 3 is one of the first devices we’ve tested to run Huawei’s Harmony OS. During testing we found, while it’s software is not perfect, its solid battery life, excellent screen and intelligent UI make it an alluring option for an Android phone user.

Score: 4/5

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The Pixel Buds A-Series are Google’s attempt to create an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds. During testing we found their clear and detailed sound, comfortable fit and excellent Google Assistant integration make them a solid choice for any music lover on a budget.

Score: 4/5

Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti is a supercharged version of the base RTX 3070 we reviewed last year. It offers moderately improved specs across the board and a jump to the GDDRX6 VRAM used in Nvidia’s more premium cards. During testing this let it blitz through 1440p and 1080p games with their graphics maxed and ray tracing lighting on.

Score: 4/5

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti

The RTX 3080 Ti is the 3070 Ti’s big sister. The card’s effectively a stripped down version of Nvidia’s uber expensive 3090, which launched last year. During testing we found it absolutely demolished every test we threw at it and is easily able to run even the most demanding of games in 4K.

Score: 4/5

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is the latest entry into one of gaming’s most iconic platforming series. It seriously impressed us offering gripping chaotic shootouts, exhilarating platforming, and a charming story. Make no mistake, this is a must-buy for PS5 owners.

Score: 4.5/5

Mila Air Purifier

The Mila Air Purifier is a great accessory for any home this summer. It offers a choice of filters and some very smart modes that let it clean the air in any home air quickly and quietly.

Score: 4.5/5

Stihl SE 33

The Stihl 33 is a solidly built, rugged wet and dry vacuum cleaner. During testing we found it offers plenty of suction and is able to make short work of messy jobs, ably cleaning up wet spills and dry alike.

Score: 4.5/5

Duux Whisper Flex Smart

The Duux Whisper Flex Smart is the latest fan to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing it impressed, offering quiet and powerful cooling with the added convenience of a neat remote control. It’s also one of the smartest fans on the market featuring a connected app that lets you control it with your phone or tablet.

Score: 4.5/5

Roborock H7

The Roborock H7 is a mid-range vacuum with plenty of power. It managed to blitz through all of our tests and comes with a wealth of nifty magnetic accessories and optional dirt bags that make it a great option for any small to mid sized home.

Score: 4.5/5

Philips Fidelio B97

The Philips Fidelio B97 is a premium sound bar that packs plenty of punch. Having thoroughly been put through its paces by the team of experts at Trusted Labs we’re pleased to confirm if you’re after a soundbar that really does movies justice, you’ll struggle to do better than the Philips Fidelio B97.

Score: 4.5/5

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first of two Chrome OS laptops to pass through Trusted Labs this week. The Arm-based laptop impressed, offering whisper-quiet performance, a super-slim and lightweight design and stellar battery life.

Score: 4.5/5

Acer Chromebook 314

The Acer Chromebook 314 is the Spin’s more affordable sibling. Though it doesn’t offer quite as good performance, considering its lower cost, lengthy battery life and decent build quality, we still found plenty to recommend it.

Score: 4.5/5

Sony WF-1000XM4

The WF-1000XM4 are the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from Sony, and the successor to one of Trusted Reviews favourite sets. Featuring a refined new design, reliable noise cancellation and industry leading audio quality, the WF-1000XM4 once again cemented Sony’s place as the top dog in the true wireless market during testing.

Score: 5/5