Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.Learn more.

Acer Chromebook 314 Review

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Verdict

rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Trusted Reviews Recommended

The Acer Chromebook 314 is a great Chromebook for those looking to get online for not much money. The Celeron N4000 and 4GB of DDR4 RAM result in a smooth user experience, the battery life is great, and ChromeOS helps to keep things simple. If you’d like a device that can do a little more, expect to pay a fair bit more.

Pros

  • Great value for money
  • Sturdy construction
  • Good port selection
  • Fantastic battery life

Cons

  • Flat colours and dim display
  • No touchscreen
  • ChromeOS could provide some limitations

Availability

  • UKRRP: £229
  • USARRP: $299.99
  • EuropeRRP: €299.99
  • CanadaRRP: CA$
  • AustraliaRRP: AU$

Key Features

  • Budget price:This Acer Chromebook’s biggest strength is its affordable price, making it a good option for students and bargain hunters.
  • Great battery life: The Acer lasted for 13 hours and 30 minutes in our benchmark tests, meaning it can easily last a full day of lectures or work.
  • Plenty of ports:The 314 has an abundance of ports to make data transfer a breeze without the need for dongles.

The Acer Chromebook 314 might just be one of the best Chromebooks out there for those on a tight budget.

Offering a decent performance with its combination of Celeron N4000 and 4GB of RAM, this Chromebook is ideal for standard tasks.

It’s not going to handle more demanding tasks such as gaming or creative applications, but if you’re happy to stick to the basics, this could be one of the best budget laptop and best Chromebook options available.

Unlike many of Acer’s Chromebooks, the 314 features a simple line-up, with configuration options being limited to what’s on show here.

The sample here features a dual-core Celeron N4000 from Intel, 4GB of RAM, 32GB’s worth of eMMC memory and a decent screen – all for £229/$299.99/€299.99, which makes it one of the most affordable laptops I’ve tested, as well as one of the most wallet-friendly on the market today.

It is possible to get the 314 with 64GB of storage, as well as with a Full HD IPS panel.

  • Steely blue exterior and construction is solid
  • Good keyboard, accurate trackpad and decent port selection
  • Relatively thin and portable

Given the cost of the Acer Chromebook 314, don’t expect this laptop to turn any heads. On the design front things are arguably as expected.

The device is well built, with the attractive steely blue finish making it stand out from the sea of silver and black models found elsewhere. This is a welcome change that makes the 314 look better than some of its contemporaries.

With a weight of 1.7kg, it feels pretty hefty when I lift it up, but given its slim size and small stature, it remains pretty portable. This makes it ideal for students looking for a laptop to pick up and pop in a bag.

Despite being a budget machine, Acer has included a great selection of ports. There isn’t one but two speedy USB-Cs, two USB-As, as well as a micro-SD reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a Kensington Lock. You’ve got to hand it to Acer: the 314 is a little machine with a lot of compatibility and legacy offerings.

Acer Chromebook 314 ports

For a budget laptop, Acer’s keyboard feels solid not spongy, with a compact layout that’s ideal for those times you need to bang out an essay. It isn’t backlit, though.

The Acer Chromebook 314’s speakers sound relatively okay for the price, with dual downward-facing units mounted on the laptop’s underside.

It’s good to see the 314 including a trackpad that offers a shed-load of space for your fingers. Like this Chromebook’s keyboard, the trackpad is firm and tactile, plus its tracking is very accurate.

Acer Chromebook 314 keyboard
  • Low-resolution display offers okay colours
  • 14-inch screen is a happy medium of space
  • Can look a little dim at times

Looking for a Full HD display? You’re out of luck here, with the Acer Chromebook 314 limited to a 1366 x 768 resolution, which is a little above 720p.

This low resolution isn’t ideal for a 14-inch screen, making things look a little fuzzy since the gap between pixels is sometimes noticeable. You’ll especially notice this when watching videos from the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus, and is arguably the laptop’s biggest weak point.

What’s more, on its brightest setting the 314 looks a little dim, which could be problematic if you want to use the laptop outside on a sunny day. Colour looks flat too, resulting in a passable viewing experience.

Acer Chromebook 314 screen

However, its viewing angles were decent when I watched the latest episode of This Time With Alan Partridge on BBC iPlayer, and the fact it has a relatively slim bezel on the sides means the screen real estate on offer is decent overall.

While this laptop isn’t ideal for viewing video, the 14-inch screen size is great for compact laptops for productivity purposes, with anything smaller seeming too small, and anything bigger a little ostentatious. Note that it isn’t a touchscreen, which is a shame for a Chromebook.

  • Intel Celeron processor is adequate
  • 4GB of RAM provides decent headroom
  • ChromeOS works for a simple machine

There’s no real expectation on the 314 to outperform any of the competition; it’s just to do the basics well, not only given its cost, but also the simple point of it being a Chromebook.

I’m happy to report that Acer’s budget beast does perform those day-to-day tasks well, with its Intel Celeron 4000 processor under the bonnet providing a relatively snappy user experience.

Its 4GB of RAM is plenty for web browsing and video viewing, and even opening a shed-load of Chrome tabs at once didn’t slow the 314 down too much – it only caused images to take a smidgen longer to load, but overall, the slowdown was pretty negligible.

Acer Chromebook 315Surface Laptop GoLenovo Chromebook Duet
Geekbench 5 (single-core4281205263
Geekbench 5 (multi-core)7993386915

However, as our above benchmark results show, you have to be realistic with Acer Chromebook’s performance power. It’s miles behind the Surface Laptop Go in terms of performance speed, and is even slower than the Lenovo Chromebook Duet which is essentially just a tablet.

This means you really have to stick to the basics with the Acer Chromebook 314, such as web browsing, watching video and typing up word word documents.

It’s also worth remembering that ChromeOS is not as flexible as Windows, limiting downloads to what’s available on the Google Play Store. All of the most common apps are available, such as Spotify and Netflix, but you may be out of luck if you’re looking for something obscure.

  • Lasted 13hrs 30mins in our tests
  • Capable of lasting a few working days

The 314 continues to cement itself as one of the best budget machines out there when it comes to battery life.

After reducing the brightness and setting a video on loop, the 314 lasted a grand total of 13 and a half hours before shutting down.

Acer Chromebook 314 sitting on a table

We usually look for a laptop to last for at least 10 hours in our battery tests, so this is an impressive result. AMD-powered laptops, such as the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7, have admittedly reached higher figures, but they’re also more than triple the cost of the 314.

Acer’s Chromebook 314 is one of the best budget laptops out there thanks to its attractive price, good build quality and port selection, and exemplary battery life.

The biggest weak point here is undoubtedly the screen, with the low resolution and flat colours falling way short of laptops with Full HD IPS displays. And while performance is decent for the price, it does mean you’re restricted to basic tasks.

But with all that being said, you’re unlikely to find a better laptop for the price. If you want a machine with a Full HD IPS panel, the functionality of Windows and more powerful hardware, you’ll be required to pay a significant premium over the 314’s price.

Surface Laptop Go

Surface Laptop Go

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook

Andrew Williams 7 months ago
Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Ryan Jones 9 months ago

Should you buy it?

You want a budget laptop for basic tasks
If you’re happy to stick to basic tasks such as web browsing and opening emails, then this Acer represents outstanding value. But it isn’t powerful enough for heavy workloads such as gaming and creation.

You want a laptop with a great display
The Acer Chromebook 314’s greatest limitation is the display, failing to hit a Full HD resolution which results in fuzzy video. Colours don’t look as vibrant as they do on other laptops, either.

Verdict

Acer’s Chromebook 314 represents a great option for those looking to get online for not much money. The Celeron N4000 and 4GB of DDR4 RAM result in a smooth user experience, the battery life is great, and ChromeOS helps to keep things simple. If you’d like a device that can do a little more, then expect to pay a fair bit more.

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

FAQs

Does the Acer 314 have a touchscreen?

No.

Is it a 2-in-1 convertible laptop?

No.

Can you upgrade the hard drive?

No – but there are plenty of ports to upgrade capacity either through microSD, or external HDD or SSDs.

Full specs

UK RRP
USA RRP
EU RRP
CA RRP
AUD RRP
CPU
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Front Camera
Battery
Battery Hours
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
First Reviewed Date
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Ports
GPU
RAM
Connectivity
Colours
Display Technology
Screen Technology
Touch Screen?
Convertible?
Acer Chromebook 314
£229
$299.99
€299.99
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Intel Celeron N4000
Acer
355 mm
32GB
Not Applicable
mAh
13.5 810
16.95 x 323 x 232 mm
1700 g
Not Applicable
ChromeOS
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
1366 x 768
Hz
Not Applicable
Intel UHD 600
4GB
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
LCD
Not Applicable
No
No
Surface Laptop Go
£549
$549.99
€629
CA$759.99
AU$999
Intel Core i5-1035G1
Microsoft
12.4 mm
64GB
720p HD
mAh
13 0
15.69 x 278 x 206 mm
1.11 kg
B08HJ2W4HX
Windows 10 Home in S mode
13 October 2020
02/12/2020
1536 x 1024
60 Hz
USB-C, USB-A, 3.5mm headphone jack and Surface Connect
Intel UHD Graphics
4GB
Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6
Platinum, Sandstone and Ice Blue
LCD
IPS
Yes
No

Trusted Reviews’ Test data

PCMark 10
Geekbench 5 single core
Geekbench 5 multi core
CrystalDiskMark Read speed
CrystalMarkDisk Write Speed
Brightness
Black level
Contrast
White Visual Colour Temperature
sRGB
Adobe RGB
DCI-P3
PCMark Battery (office)
Battery Life
Battery recharge time
Acer Chromebook 314
Not Applicable
428
799
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
Not Applicable
13.5 hrs
mins
Surface Laptop Go
3296
1205
3386
1956 MB/s
706 MB/s
404.91 nits
0.3421 nits
1184:1
6509 K
92.1 %
64.8 %
67.9 %
9 hrs
Not Applicable
mins
Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day’s work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.