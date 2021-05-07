We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. This is how we make money.

Trusted Recommends: Resident Evil Village, Dyson and Back Bay impress

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson Contact via linkedin
Editor

Welcome to the latest Trusted Recommends, the weekly column and show where we detail the top scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

This week we’ve seen a number of great products earn recommended badges, with everything from smart curtains to affordable true wireless earbuds and hybrid air purifiers earning top marks.

SwitchBot Curtain installed

The SwitchBot Curtain is a clever gadget designed to give your window upholstery a smart home upgrade. The tool aims to let you open your curtains automatically using your smartphone, or the included remote. During testing we found its easy set-up process, intuitive app and easy to use physical remote make it a great option for any budding, or established smart home builder.

Score: 4/5

Pokémon Snap is a fun and relaxing safari trip through the Pokémon universe, tasking you with taking photos of your favourite monsters. It’s not terribly challenging but it’ll entertain Pokémon fans looking for a dose of nostalgia and series newcomers who just want a relaxing experience snapping pictures of the pocket monsters.

Score: 4/5

HP Envy 13 2021

The HP Envy 13 (2021) isn’t a particularly exciting laptop, but with a few unique selling points it covers the basics admirably while costing considerably less than the likes of the Dell XPS and MacBook series. It also comes with an entry-level discrete GPU, making it a worthwhile option for those who want a performance capable of slightly more than just basic productivity tasks.

Score: 4/5

The Mu3 are KEF’s first stab at wireless earbuds. During testing we found, despite not featuring ANC (active noise cancellation) the buds balanced, glossy sound, comfortable fit and solid battery life make them a solid choice for any music fan.

Score: 4/5

The Back Bay Duet 50 Pro are the latest affordable true wireless earbuds to pass through Trusted Labs. During testing they impressed, offering solid sound (once you’ve found the right ear-tip), generous battery life and a solid fit.

Score: 4/5

The Back Bay Duet 60 are the 50 Pro’s more gym focused sibling. During testing they offered excellent stamina, a solid gym-ready fit, and good audio quality for the money. If you’re a runner or a regular gym goer looking for a set of true wireless that won’t break the bank, the Runner 60 are one of the best options available at the moment.

Score: 4.5/5

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil Village is the latest entry in Capcom’s iconic survival horror franchise. Available on the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S it seriously impressed during testing. Offering a new terrifying setting to explore and more than enough scares to keep even the most experienced of horror fans happy, it’s earned a place as one of the best games to arrive this year.

Score: 4.5/5

Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde hero

The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde is a clever device that aims to work as a fully functioning air purifier as well as a fan and heater. During testing we found excellent cooling and heating performance, intuitive smart controls and powerful air purification that make it an ideal purchase for any homeowner.

Score: 4.5/5

