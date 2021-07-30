Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Recommends: LG, Sonos, Nura and more get put to the test

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Happy Friday and welcome to this week’s Trusted Recommends, the weekly column where we detail the highest scoring products to pass through our lab over the last seven days.

It’s been another busy week for our team of expert testers with 11 products earning a recommended badge.

Each item has been thoroughly tested using a series of lab and real-world tests to make sure they are the best of the best.

Sonos and Ikea Symfonisk Picture frame with Wi-Fi Speaker from the front

The Sonos and IKEA Symfonisk Picture frame with Wi-Fi Speaker is a product with a wonderfully self-explanatory name. It’s a smart picture frame with a Wi-Fi speaker built-in. It impressed us with its distinct, arty frame and solid audio making it a perfect choice for any music fan looking for a discrete speaker to fit into their home. 

Score: 4/5

Bose Sports Earbuds sat on case

The Bose Sport Earbuds are the audio heavyweight’s attempt to make a no-compromise set of true wireless for runners. We found they offer an excellent sports ready fit and enjoyable audio performance. The only downside is their hefty upfront cost.

Score: 4/5

NuraTrue wireless earbuds

The NuraTrue are the Australian audio brand’s first set of true wireless earbuds.

They offer the same tailored sound profiling as the firm’s older Nuraphone and Nuraloop headphones, which is no bad thing. We found Nura’s custom sound-tuning tech once again produces great results.

Score: 4/5

MagSafeBatteryPack-3
MagSafe Battery Pack on the iPhone 12

The MagSafe Battery Pack is an attachable power pack for Apple’s newest iPhones. Despite being fairly expensive, we found the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack is a capable device and a handy accessory for any iPhone 12 Mini or iPhone 12 owner looking to extend their handsets battery life.

Score: 4/5

Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS inside the fridge

The Bespoke is a fridge freezer designed for buyers who want to customise their cooler’s colour. During testing we found, while it may not be the cheapest fridge to run, it is still a very capable device, offering stable cooling temperatures and a wonderfully compact design. 

Score: 4/5

The Black+Decker 7 Litre Portable 2-in-1 Air Cooler is another device that does what it says in the tin. During testing we found, while it’s not the quietest cooler, the Black+Decker 7-litre portable 2-in-1 air cooler offers decent fan performance, with the bonus that it can gently cool a room.

Score: 4/5

Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311

Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand is a budget bean-to-cup machine. We found it’s an excellent value machine that gets all the basics right and manages to deliver a reliable manual milk frothing option.

Score: 4/5

The HW-S60A is a soundbar from tech heavyweight Samsung that’s designed for movie and TV fans that are short on space. It impressed our reviewer, offering a sound that’s much bigger than its size would suggest.

Score: 4.5/5

Panasonic Lumix GH5 II front without lens
Panasonic Lumix GH5 II

The GH5 II is an incremental update on the original GH5 Panasonic released four years ago. Though it’s hardly revolutionary, we found it a very capable camera. The addition of wireless live streaming feels like a significant upgrade and the few quality-of-life tweaks and minor performance bumps Panasonic’s made make it a great choice for vloggers.

Score: 4.5/5

The Vertix is Coros attempt to create a top-end premium sports watch to rival the likes of the Garmin Fenix 6. During testing it impressed, offering unbeaten battery life of up to 45-days, super-fast GPS connectivity and a lightweight but sturdy design. This makes it a great option for hardcore runners and hikers looking for a top of the line wearable to track their activities. 

Score: 4.5/5

LG Gram 17 (2021) rear

The Gram 17 (2021) is the latest addition to LG’s travel friendly line of laptops. During testing it quickly became an easy recommendation featuring an atypically light 1.35kg design that miraculously packs Intel’s latest processors into it. This makes it a great choice for students or mobile office workers who are regularly on the move.

Score: 4.5/5

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

