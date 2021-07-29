Verdict

It may not be the cheapest to run but the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS at least keeps temperatures stable. More importantly, available with a choice of colour panels, the Bespoke can be ordered in colours to match or contrast with your kitchen, offering an option beyond a smaller integrated appliance.

Pros Space saving

Clever choice of colours

Big door pockets

Good average temperatures Cons Slightly expensive to run

Availability UK RRP: £729

USA unavailable

Europe unavailable

Canada unavailable

Australia unavailable

Key Features Type This is a 70:30 fridge freezer, with the standard layout of fridge at the top and freezer at the bottom

Introduction

It used to be that if you wanted a fridge freezer to complement your kitchen, you’d need to opt for an integrated model to which you could attach a regular kitchen door. The Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS provides an alternative option, with customisable faceplates available in a range of colours. As such, you get all the benefits of a full-sized appliance in a finish that complements your kitchen.

A flexible interior and great looks make this an excellent choice for those who want to bring some style to their kitchens, but the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS isn’t the cheapest to run.

Design and Features

Available in a choice of colours

Clever bottle shelf

Flexible interior

As part of the Bespoke range, the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS is available in a range of colours, including the Cotta Sky Blue on review and Cotta Beige, Cotta Lavender and Cotta White. The blue model here is certainly striking, and offers a welcome change from the silver or black options that fridge freezers usually come in.

Alongside this fridge freezer, Samsung also sells 1.85m tall fridges and 1.85m tall freezers, both available in the same range of colours. You can stand all of the models next to each other, mixing and matching both function and style if you decide to opt for different colours.

Similar to the Samsung RB38T633ESA, the Bespoke uses SpaceMax technology, where thinner walls deliver more physical storage space. So, despite measuring 1853 x 595 x 658mm (a little deeper than a standard kitchen counter), you get a decent 230 litres of fridge space and 114 litres of freezer space.

Internally, the fridge space comprises four shelves and a clever wine rack. Rather than individual bottle holders, the bottle rack is a ribbed shelf that stops bottles from rolling around. It’s a great idea, since you’re not limited to bigger bottles and can, for example, fill it full of beer.

All of the shelves, bar the bottom one can be swapped around to achieve your desired layout. Just be aware that the middle section doesn’t deliver a huge amount of headroom, so you’ll likely be using it for smaller/shorter jars.

The fridge unit has three door pockets here, each of which has a good amount of room in it. The bottom pocket is large enough to take four-pint milk cartons easily; the middle shelf is good for ketchup and sauce bottles; and the top shelf holds smaller items, such as eggs that you can put in the provided holder.

There’s a single salad drawer on this model, which provides more humidity than the rest of the fridge. Unlike rival models, there’s no slider to choose its function – say, dropping the temperature for meat storage.

The fridge is lit by a bright LED at the top, which shines down to illuminate the entire inside space.

In the freezer, you get three drawers: two of identical size and a smaller one at the top. They’re easy to open and close, providing the bog-standard storage you’d expect from a regular 70:30 fridge freezer. There’s a basic ice cube tray provided, too. There’s no light in the freezer section, though.

Performance

Maintains temperatures well

Slightly higher running costs than the competition

An E-rated appliance, the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS isn’t the cheapest fridge freezer to run. Based on its 254kWh per year power consumption, this model costs around £40 a year to run, which works out to just over 11p per litre. The LG DoorCooling GBB92MCBAP costs around half that.

Part of the reason for the increased running costs is that the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS is a frost-free model. Such models generally use a bit more power, but the advantage is that you don’t have to defrost them.

To measure cooling performance, I loaded the fridge freezer with ice blocks and put temperature sensors around it. With the fridge, I found that the average temperature at the centre was 3.85ºC, which was just under the 4ºC to which I’d set the fridge. However, the max figure was 4.9ºC and the minimum figure was 0.8ºC. This gave me a standard deviation of +/-0.92ºC from the average. Anything under 1ºC is good, so the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS just creeps in under that figure.

Temperatures at the top of the fridge were similar, although peaking at a higher 6.4ºC temperature. In the salad drawer, temperatures peaked at only 3.9ºC, providing more stable results, which is great for preserving fruits and vegetables.

In the freezer section, performance was similar. I saw an average of -18.71ºC (against a set temperature of -18ºC). Standard deviation was higher, recorded at +/- 1.78ºC, which is a little higher than you might expect.

Cutting power for three hours, I saw the fridge temperature rise by just 1ºC and the freezer by 5.4ºC. In both cases, your food would remain fresh, without any danger of spoiling.

Best Offers

Should you buy it? If you’re looking for a fridge freezer that matches or contrasts with your kitchen, the range of colours that the Samsung Bespoke comes in makes it a brilliant alternative to an integrated model. It isn’t the biggest fridge freezer, nor the cheapest to run. If either of these factors takes priority over looks then we recommend you look elsewhere.

Final thoughts There are bigger fridge freezers, as well as models offering lower running costs. What you get with the Samsung Bespoke is a fridge freezer that maintains good temperatures, even if the fridge section was edging close to the +/-1ºC barrier of quality products from the more variable. While the inside of this model is rather simple, it’s the outside – with its choice of colour panels – that you’re paying for. Whether you’re having a new kitchen put in, or want to refresh an old one, the clever Bespoke system means that you have the option of a fridge freezer that suits the space, without the drawbacks of having to install a smaller, more expensive and less practical integrated model. And, you can expand space with matching fridge-only and freezer-only units. The flexibility and choice of colours alone may be enough to swing some people but if you want something else, check out my guide to the best fridge freezers. Trusted Score

How we test Unlike other sites, we test every fridge freezer we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product. Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy. We test for at least two weeks. We use temperature sensors to monitor the internal temperature to help us accurately compare models from different manufacturers.

FAQs Is the Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS an integrated appliance? No, it’s freestanding but it comes in a range of colours so it can fit in better with your kitchen compared to a standard model.

Trusted Reviews Test data

‹ Average temperature (fridge) Cost per litre of space Average temperature (freezer) Temperature increase after power failure (fridge) Temperature increase after power failure (freezer) Samsung Bespoke 1.85m Fridge Freezer RB34A6B2ECS 3.85 °C £0.11 -18.71 °C 1 °C 5.4 ›

Specs