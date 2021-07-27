Verdict

The steam wand may prove a little fiddly to use, but given the overall price and quality, the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 is a great budget bean-to-cup machine that lets you make a variety of drinks.

Pros Compact

Easy to use

Great results for the price Cons Steamer wand is fiddly to use

Key Features Type This is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that can make espresso automatically. It can hold 125g of beans (half of a regular bag), and it offers manual milk steaming.

Drinks You can make any drinks that require hot water, including espresso and Americanos, plus you can manually froth milk for lattes, cappuccinos and other drinks.

Introduction

After being impressed by the simple Beko CEG5301 for making espresso, I now have the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 in for review. Effectively the same machine, this one adds a steam wand into the mix for frothing milk.

Quality drinks and espresso mixed with a small body and low price make this a great budget choice.

Design and features

Compact

Very simple to use

Hot water and steam options

While most bean-to-cup machines tend to be fairly large, the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 keeps its size down at 380 x 236 x 436mm. That’s similar to a large capsule machine, such as the Nespresso Vertuo Next. Impressively, this machine is no bigger than its expresso-only stablemate, the Beko CEG5301.

The main difference between the two is that this model includes a steam wand on the front, which you can use for frothing milk. Going for a steam wand, rather than an automatic system, makes a lot of sense on a budget coffee machine, since you’re more likely to get decent results.

What makes the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 stand out from the competition, though, is how easy it is to use. There’s a simple bean hopper on top that holds 125g of beans (half of a normal bag), plus an adjustment dial to change the fineness of the grind.

Round the back is a 1.5-litre reservoir, which lifts out for easy refilling. It’s a good size, especially considering the overall size of the coffee machine.

Once you’ve powered on the machine, you’ll see the touch controls light up. For regular coffee, this machine is as easy to use as a pod machine, such as the Nespresso CitiZ. There are buttons for strong espresso (a regular shot) and mild espresso (a double shot in terms of volume, although the same amount of coffee is used). There’s also a button for topping up with hot water.

All three buttons are programmed to deliver a set amount of liquid, but you can override the defaults by pressing and holding a button, releasing it when you have the desired volume. Once programmed for your cups, set volumes make it easy to do things like make an Americano, which is a shot of espresso added to hot water.

The spout at the front slides up and down to allow for mugs of up to 12.7cm tall, which covers larger mugs with ease.

On this machine, you also get a button to turn on the steam. Tap this once and the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 heats up to steam temperature and then quickly fires the steam wand to eject water. Once ready, you put your milk jug under the wand and then hit the button again to deliver steam, tapping it again to stop once you have your finished drink.

Coffee quality

Slightly foamy crema

Decent taste

Good temperature

For your first use, you’ll need to pull a shot of coffee and throw it away; the first one was a bit watery. Once the grinder is primed with beans, the second shot onwards is good, although I found that I needed to put the grinder on its finest setting to achieve the best coffee.

The Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 can pour a very good shot of espresso. The crema is a little bit foamy; the best espresso has a more oily texture to it. However, given the price of the machine, the results are impressive.

I measured the temperature at 66.7ºC, which is on the hotter end of an idea an espresso, but still perfectly good. It’s hot enough to extract the flavour of the coffee beans during brewing, but cool enough to drink quickly.

There’s a good richness to the espresso, with the pronounced acidity of my test beans coming through. The shot is, perhaps, a touch more bitter than from the best coffee machines, but there’s really nothing to complain about.

Milk frothing

The wand is fiddly to use

Good results are possible with practice

Milk frothing takes practice, but one of the keys to getting it right is being able to position the milk jug correctly under the wand. Here, it’s a little tricky, since the Beko Bean To Cup CEG5311 has a wand that only swivels side to side; it doesn’t lift up. Trying to get a jug underneath with the wand just under the milk’s surface is a little difficult and will require some practice. It took me a few goes to get right.

When you do, it’s possible to get a nice foam on the milk, and warm it through – although it’s hard to get a swirling vortex going. Once I’d finished, I had to tap the jug to get rid of bigger bubbles and gave it a good swirl to mix.

Pouring out the final drink, you can see from the image above that the milk still contains a few larger bubbles. Overall, though, it had a fine texture with lots of microbubbles. Again, you can do better if you upgrade to a more expensive machine, such as the manual WPM KD-270S.

Maintenance

Rinses automatically

Cleaning solution in the box

Easy to clean

When you turn the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 on and off, it rinses automatically. I recommend wiping down the steam wand with a wet cloth after use, and then turning the steam mode back on: this will eject any milk stuck in the wand.

Other than that, this coffee machine is largely easy to maintain. Used coffee grounds drop into the bin that you pull out with the drip tray. Since the grounds can be quite wet, it’s worth washing out this bin regularly.

When you clean out the bin, you should also pull out the brew unit from the side for rinsing.

Finally, a warning light will glow on the machine when it’s time to clean the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 using the provided powder. This will be once a month, and three sachets of cleaning powder are included in the box.

Should you buy it? If you want a small and well-priced bean-to-cup coffee machine with the option to steam milk manually, then this Beko is a good choice. Spend more on a bean-to-cup machine and you’ll get full automation, including milk frothing, which may make life easier.

Final thoughts Spend more on the likes of the Melitta Caffeo Barista TS Smart and you’ll get a greater number of features and even better coffee – but it’s far more expensive. Here, the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 gets the basics right and delivers manual milk frothing as an option. It’s a great budget choice, but check out my guide to the best coffee machines for alternatives. Trusted Score

FAQs How many beans does the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311 take? It can hold 125g of beans, which is half a normal supermarket bag of coffee. Can you steam milk with the Beko Bean To Cup Coffee Machine with Steam Wand CEG5311? Yes, you can. It has a steamer wand on the front for manual steaming.

