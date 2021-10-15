Welcome to the latest iteration of Trusted Recommends, where we take a look back at the top scoring products to be tested by the Trusted Reviews team over the last seven days.

Following on from the impressive array of iPhones covered in last week’s column, we have yet another Apple device to make the cut in the form of the stylish (and ever portable) iPad Mini 6.

Keep reading on to find out which other products performed well when put to test, and be sure to come back at the same time next week for more verdicts you can trust on the products you’ll love.

iPad Mini 6

The iPad Mini series has long been in need of a refresh, and the iPad Mini 6 is here to deliver exactly that. Forgoing the front-facing home button in favour of smaller bezels and a larger screen (much like the iPad Pro), the iPad Mini 6 makes it feel like you’re getting the premium level iPad experience but in a smaller form factor. Throw in support for Apple Pencil and you’re looking at a must-buy tablet for creatives on the go.

Score: 4/5

Coros Vertix 2

The original Coros Vertix left some pretty big shoes to fill, but the Coros Vertix 2 is more than up to the challenge. With unbelievable battery life of up to 60 days, and the ability to communicate with all five major satellite services, the Vertix 2 is now the adventurer’s watch of choice. Plus, it also packs a few fan-requested features such as offline music support for listening to your favourite tracks on the go.

Score: 4/5

Asus ROG Flow X13 (2021)

Don’t be fooled by its portability, the new Asus ROG Flow X13 might be a slim 13-inch laptop, but it’s one of the most capable gaming laptops you can buy right now. Boasting a rare RTX 3080 graphics card, the X13 is able to take on high-end gaming without breaking a sweat.

Score: 4/5

Back 4 Blood

Fans of Left 4 Dead have long since recognised that the zombie-bashing series isn’t due for a comeback anytime soon, but Back 4 Blood is about the closest thing you can get to a fully-fledged sequel. With classic four-player co-op, frantic gameplay and a seemingly endless amount of zombies to overcome, Back 4 Blood is a hard game to put down.

Score: 4/5

Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen

When it comes to buying a laptop for kids, there are three things you need: a sturdy frame, something that’s easy to use, and a price point that doesn’t make you want to scream. Well, the Lenovo 500e Chromebook 2nd Gen, with a 2-in-1 design, robust shell and £359.99 price tag, smashes it on all three points. That all before mentioning that it also has a built-in stylus for drawing.

Score: 4/5

Roksan Attessa

With a £1000 price tag, the Roksan Attessa won’t be applicable to everyone’s budget, but in return you’ll get one of the most effortlessly brilliant record players on the market. The sound quality here is at the top of its game, with expressive audio that can add a new lease of life to the songs you know so well.

Score: 4.5/5

Nest Cam (indoor, wired)

Nest continues its run as one of the go-to names in home security thanks to its latest device, the Nest Cam (indoor, wired). Not only does the camera provide crisp 1080p video quality that’s easy to watch back, even for footage shot in the nighttime, but it can continue to record even when the internet goes down.

Score: 4.5/5

GoCycle G4

It’s rare to see a bike pass through the Trusted labs, but the GoCycle G4 is no ordinary bike. This electric folding bike can reach up to speeds of 20 miles per hour, and the accompanying GoCycle app lets you customise the cycling experience to better suit the type of scenario you’re up against, whether that’s cycling through city streets darting between a mix of locations.

Score: 4.5/5

Samsung UE43AU7100

While it might be tempting to go all out on the most premium tech available, the new Samsung UE43AU7100 proves that in some cases, all you need is a product that knows that it wants to be and does so brilliantly. The AU7100 utilises a PurColor Engine and Crystal Processor 4K to deliver some of the most stunning 4K imagery we’ve ever seen, with effective upscaling that gives your favourite shows and movies the treatment they deserve.

Score: 5/5