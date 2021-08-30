Tim Cook plans ‘one more thing’ before stepping down as Apple CEO – report

Apple CEO Tim Cook plans to stay at the helm to oversee the launch of one more major product category, according to a new report from an ultra-reliable Apple reporter.

That product could be the augmented reality glasses Apple is currently working on, rather than the long-rumoured Apple Car project, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in a report over the weekend.

Writing in his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac), Gurman’s sources say Cook, 60, doesn’t want to stay past his prime at Apple and that a plan to develop the next-generation of top managers at the world’s biggest tech company is already underway.

In the report, Gurman writes: “But there are signs that’s not likely. The belief inside Apple is that Cook just wants to stick around for one more major new product category, which is likely to be augmented reality glasses rather than a car — something that’s even further out. He also understands that running a Silicon Valley company is typically a young person’s game, and he’s not going to stay far beyond his prime.”

Apple is said to be launching its initial foray into mixed reality with a headset this year, while a full-on augmented reality headset could arrive as soon as 2025.

Cook has led Apple since just before the passing of Steve Jobs in October 2011. He marked ten years in the big chair last week, when he succeeded Jobs as the Apple founder’s health deteriorated.

Cook was previously the company’s chief financial officer and has arguably exceeded the lofty expectations after succeeding one of the tech industry’s most iconic figures.

Apple became the world’s first trillion dollar valued company and last year became America’s first company to hit a $2 trillion dollar valuation.

He oversaw the launch of new product categories like the Apple Watch, AirPods and iPad Pro as well as the most advanced iPhones and Mac products yet, including those with the brand new Apple Silicon architecture.

There’s plenty more left for Cook to achieve at Apple, but it seems that her doesn’t plan an indefinite stint at the top.