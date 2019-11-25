Tile adds new Smart Alerts ahead of expected Apple AirTag launch

Tile is adding new Smart Alerts to its array of Bluetooth trackers, enabling users to receive proactive alerts when they leave an item in a public place.

Ahead of rumoured competition from an Apple-made AirTag device, Tile is giving premium subscribers new notifications if they walk out of a coffee shop without their keys, phone, or wallet, for example.

The feature is launching in beta, according to Engadget, and will warn Tile owners if an item has been left behind for five minutes. To ensure you aren’t pinged every time you leave the house without your laptop, you can set up safe zones.

It’s another benefit for the $30/£30 per year, or $3/£3 per month Premium customers, which also includes free battery replacements, access to a 30-day location history and unlimited sharing with friends and family, that make it easier to find those lost items. There’s also an unlimited text help line exclusive to Premium customers.

Tile is boosting its offering ahead of the expected incursion from Apple, that would enable iDevice owners to track their items through the Find My app for iOS. It’s not yet clear when Apple will launch its AirTag tackers, nor how much Apple will charge for its rival devices.

Tile currently sells the Tile Sticker for £34.99 (two pack), the Tile Mate for £19.99, the Tile Slim for £24.99 and the Tile Pro for £29.99. The Tile Sticker is the latest addition to the line-up, offering a 150-ft range, a three-year battery life and Bluetooth LE connectivity.

Our reviewer wrote; “Tile Sticker fulfils the product’s ambitions as the company’s most unique and adaptable tracker yet. The 3M adhesive means you don’t need to worry about losing the Sticker from wherever you choose to put it – and you can really put it almost anywhere. Creating an even smaller Tile Sticker is possibly the only room for improvement with this remarkable piece of kit.”

